The British Olympic Association (BOA) has announced the appointment of Vinai Venkatesham as an independent non-executive director.

Venkatesham currently serves as chief commercial officer at Premier League football giants Arsenal, where he is responsible for marketing operations on a global basis.

This includes sponsorship, strategy, ticketing, hospitality, retail, fan services, customer relationship management and media businesses for the London club.

He leads a team of more than 200 staff with his previous sporting roles including a place on the Organising Committee for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games (LOCOG).

Vinai Venkatesham currently serves in a key role at Arsenal Football Club ©Getty Images

This year he served as a non-executive director for the London 2017 World Athletics and World Para Athletics Championships.

BOA chairman Sir Hugh Robertson welcomed the appointment.

"Vinai brings to the Board an established track record from both LOCOG and Arsenal," he said.

"His excellent commercial background, coupled with his knowledge of digital marketing, can only be of great benefit to us.

"I very much look forward to working with him."

The BOA welcomed two new appointments to its Board last month.

Lisa Wainwright, from British Basketball, and David Joy, from British Canoeing, have been newly appointed, while Sarah Treseder from British Sailing was reappointed following elections.