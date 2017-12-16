The Russian State Duma has adopted a bill into law in its third and final reading, which allows for the removal of coaches who violate anti-doping rules.

The bill had been submitted to the lower house of the Duma in April by Igor Lebedev, who has previously proposed the idea of making football hooliganism a sport, and Dmitry Svishchev of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), who hold 40 of the 450 seats in the Duma and are led by Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

The bill outlines three situations in which a coach should be suspended from his duties.

One of the situations is if an anti-doping organisation finds the coach has hold of "any prohibited substance or method" either in or out of competition.

The law also states that the coach can be removed for "distributing or attempting to distribute any prohibited substance or method, along with falsification or attempted falsification in any component of doping control".

Finally, a coach may be threatened with a temporary suspension if an anti-doping organisation determines that they have been involved with assistance, encouragement, incitement, collusion, concealment or any other activities against the anti-doping rules.

The law also states that the coach's contract may be terminated if they have violated Russian or international anti-doping rules.

The Ministry of Sports of the Russian Federation will be the authority who rule on any cases within this new law.

The Russian Olympic Committee has recently been barred from sending any athletes to the upcoming 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

They must instead compete neutrally in the South Korean county, after the International Olympic Committee investigated evidence of systemic doping offences.