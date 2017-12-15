English city Liverpool is to bid for the 2022 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

The bid is set to be endorsed by the cabinet of Liverpool City Council, with British Gymnastics claiming it would bring a £6 million ($8 million/€7 million) boost to the local economy.

Action would be held at the Echo Arena which has hosted the British Championships since 2012.

News of the bid comes after Liverpool's failed attempt for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The north-western city faced disappointment when rival Birmingham was selected as England's candidate to replace Durban in South Africa, which was stripped of the Games due to financial issues.

If Liverpool is successful with its World Championships bid, the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) showpiece would be the biggest sporting event ever-held in the city.

"The World Gymnastics Championships in 2022 would be a huge sporting occasion for Liverpool and a unique opportunity to showcase the city to a global audience," said Liverpool Mayor Joe Anderson.

"Liverpool has a fantastic track record in nurturing gymnastic talent like triple world champion Beth Tweddle and we've fostered a great relationship with British Gymnastics by hosting its Championships since 2012, so a 2022 World Championship would be a great way to celebrate a decade long journey.

"A lot of hard work remains to be done but our exciting bid for the 2022 Commonwealth Games undoubtedly boosted the city's reputation for its ability to host prestigious sporting events.

"We have world class facilities, brilliant partners in the city and in British Gymnastics and UK Sport, and we have the x-factor in our passionate crowds who are second to none, so I can guarantee we would give the sport of gymnastics a World Championships to remember."

The move could ease the disappointment of Liverpool's failed 2022 Commonwealth Games bid ©Liverpool 2022

UK Sport will contribute to the bid through National Lottery funding, with 700 gymnasts from more than 80 countries expected in 2022.

The World Championships will be the first qualifying event for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Matthew Greenwood, the events director at British Gymnastics, said: "We are delighted to partner with Liverpool City Council and UK Sport on the bid for the 2022 World Championships.

"We have a rich history of working together and staging magnificent events in the city.

"To bring the World Championships back to the UK ahead of the Paris Olympic Games and host it in Liverpool would be fantastic."

The winning bid for 2022 is expected to be confirmed by FIG in May 2018 in Istanbul.

If Liverpool is successful, it will bring the Championships back to Britain after Scottish city Glasgow played host in 2015.

England last played host in 2009, in London.

Next year's world Championships will be held in Doha, Qatar, with German city Stuttgart awarded the 2019 edition.

This year's event was held in Canadian city Montreal.