The Netherlands’ Ranomi Kromowidjojo claimed the women’s 50 metres butterfly title before helping her country to victory in the mixed 4x50m medley relay on day two of the European Short Course Championships in Copenhagen.

Kromowidjojo dominated the women’s 50m butterfly final with a time of 24.78sec at the Royal Arena in the Danish capital.

Denmark’s Emilie Beckmann took second in 25.16, while The Netherlands’ Maaike De Waard completed the podium in 25.46

Sweden’s Sarah Sjostrom, the world champion in the event, missed out on the final after finishing tied for ninth place in the penultimate round.

Shortly after her triumph, Kromowidjojo helped The Netherlands to victory in the mixed 4x50m medley relay final with a time of 1:37.71.

The team, which also included Kira Toussaint, Arno Kamminga and Joeri Verlinden, broke Italy’s Championship record of 1:38.33 set back in 2015.

Belarus’ Pavel Sankovich, Ilya Shymanovich, Anastasiya Shkurdai and Yuliya Khitraya had to settle for the silver medal in 1:37.74.

France’s Jeremy Stravius, Theo Bussiere, Melanie Henique and Charlotte Bonnet came third in 1:37.75.

Peter Bernek was one of two Hungarian winners today, coming out on top in the men’s 400m individual medley final with a time of 3:59.47.

Germany’s Philip Heintz finished second in 4:03.16, while Bernek’s compatriot Gergely Gyurta took third in 4:06.33.

Lithuania's Danas Rapsys won the men’s 200m freestyle final ©Getty Images

Also securing a gold medal for Hungary was Katinka Hosszú, who triumphed in the women’s 100m backstroke final.

Hosszú finished in a time of 55.66, which is 0.63 seconds slower than her world record.

Dutchwoman Toussaint was the silver medallist in 56.21.

Russia’s Maria Kameneva finished with the bronze medal in 57.01.

Among today’s other victors was Lithuania’s Danas Rapsys, who dominated the men’s 200m freestyle final with a time of 1:40.85.

Russia’s Aleksandr Krasnykh, who won yesterday’s men's 400m freestyle event, finished second in 1:42.22.

Great Britain’s Duncan Scott took the bronze medal in 1:43.07.

In the men’s 200m breaststroke final, Russia’s Kirill Prigoda fended off a late push from Germany’s Marco Koch to claim victory.

Prigoda finished in 2:01.11 to beat Koch by a margin of 0.41 seconds.

Russia's Mikhail Dorinov clinched the bronze medal in 2:01.85.

Italy's Matteo Rivolta prevailed in the men's 100m butterfly final ©Getty Images

The men’s 100m butterfly final saw Matteo Rivolta lead an Italian one-two ahead of Piero Codia.

Rivolta finished in 49.93, which was just 0.03 seconds ahead of Codia.

Germany’s Marius Kusch posted a time of 50.01 to round out the podium.

Sarah Koehler of Germany triumphed in the women’s 800m freestyle final with a time of 8:10.65.

Hungary’s Boglárka Kapás finished second in 8:11.13 and Italy’s Simona Quadarella came third in 8:16.53.

Another notable performance today came from Russia's Kliment Kolesnikov, who broke his own men's 100m backstroke world junior record in the semi-finals of the event.

Kolesnikov, who set two junior world records yesterday, touched home in 49.25 to comfortably better his previous mark of 49.84 set last month.