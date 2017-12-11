Applications for a further three Russian athletes to compete as neutrals have been filed to the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF).

According to Russia's state news agency TASS, the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF) has sent the appeals of Daniil Kotov, Yegor Nikolayev and Anatoliy Ryapolov to the global governing body.

RusAF remains banned from international athletics competitions due to doping allegations, pending its completion of reinstatement criteria.

Athletes are permitted to compete neutrally if they can demonstrate they have been operating in an "effective testing system".

The ban, which has been in place since November 2015, was maintained by the IAAF Council last month.

RusAF spokesperson Natalia Yukhareva told TASS that there were still 50 applications which have not yet been filed.

In total this year, 47 applications have been approved, of which nine were specifically for the World Under-18 Championships in Kenya’s capital Nairobi and two were specifically for the European Under-20 Championships in Italian city Grosseto.

A total of 109 applications have been declined.

Yegor Nikolayev is among those hoping to be able to compete as a neutral athlete ©Getty Images

Nineteen Russians competed as Authorised Neutral Athletes at this year's IAAF World Championships in London.

They won a total of six medals, including one gold, and would have placed ninth overall, above Germany.

RusAF President Dmitry Shlyakhtin said earlier this month that he expects Russia to have to participate as neutrals at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham in March.

Long jumper Ryapolov claimed the gold medal at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing and won the world youth title in Donestk in 2013.

He also topped the podium at the 2015 European Junior Championships.

Kotov won a silver medal in the pole vault event at the 2014 World Championships in Eugene in the United States.

Nikolayev, a middle distance runner, was part of the Russian team which was second at the European Team Championships in Stockholm in 2012.

He has also finished fourth at the 2013 and 2015 editions of the Summer Universiade.