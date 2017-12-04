The Olympic Torch Relay is already a third of the way through its journey to Pyeongchang.

The opening of the Games is now little more than two months away.

There has already been at least one marriage proposal during the torch relay so far, and in Jeonju, a South Korean wedding has formed part of the journey of the flame.

The bride wore red as she arrived in a traditional flower carriage to meet her groom.

The meeting of the Torches is always described as a "kiss" and never can the term have been more appropriate.

The wedding ceremony was one of the winning ideas in a nationwide contest to suggest unusual ideas for the Torch Relay.

Railways and trains were also high on the list of those who entered the contest.

The Relay has visited a railway heritage centre, the more modern station at Iksan, and railway worker Seo Jae-won described his short passage with the Olympic flame at Namwon as: ‘’the most special moment of my life.’’

The South Koreans are determined to find a successor to 2010 Olympic champion Yuna Kim.

Teacher Lee Yu-mi looks after the Jeonil Elementary School Skating team.

She is determined that at least one of her charges will make it to the next Winter Games in four years from now.

‘’I will carry it thinking of the ice skating members of the school," she said.

"I want to receive as much positive energy from Pyeongchang 2018 and hopefully that energy will lead my students to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.’’

Two South Korean Olympic footballers from a dozen years apart also carried the Torch.

Kang hee Choi played for the national team in 1988 and Dong Gook-Lee went to Sydney 2000 with the squad.

In Muju, a spectacular display of Taekwondo from a group of some 16 young players welcomed the arrival of the flame.

A huge centre for the sport has been built in the town, previously better known as a skiing resort.

Taekwondo Promotion Foundation head Kim Sung-tae took hold of the flame.

Actor Kwak Dong-yeong took the torch in Gokseong and Weightlifter Lee Ha-young was a runner at the fortress of Namwon, in the South West.

There have been constant echoes of the last time the Olympic flame travelled throughout South Korea in 1988.

Park Shim-seon was selected in 1988 but injured her leg and was unable to run.

’’I am not sure if it was because I practised too hard but I injured myself and ended up with my leg in plaster," she said.

"Of course, I could not run and passed the opportunity to my friend.

"I applied to be a Torchbearer in 2018 because I wanted to realise my dream even though it is a bit late."

Folk musician Yang Jin-seong participated in the 1988 Opening Ceremony as a member of the military band.

His music has seen him named: ‘’Important Intangible Cultural Property Number 11.’’

He is one of the foremost Nongak musicians, keeping alive the music performed by South Korean farmers.

His run with the Torch precedes a festival of Pilbong Nongak music.

The flame has even visited the Imsil Cheese theme park, where the museum building is shaped like a giant piece of cheese.

No update on the Torch Relay would be complete without an appearance from a K Pop star.

Soyou, real name Kang Ji Hyun, was once a member of girl group Sistar.

Now performing as a solo artiste her participation in a ‘’meaningful event’’ was announced by fan-sites and just happens to coincide with the appearance of her new album.