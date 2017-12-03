Johannes Høsflot Klæbo maintained his 100 per cent start to the International Ski Federation Cross-Country World Cup season as he led home a Norwegian clean sweep in the men's 30 kilometres skiathlon in Lillehammer today.

Klæbo powered to his fifth consecutive victory in a time of 1hr 16min 47.1sec to beat compatriot Martin Johnsrud Sundby,

Sundby, a three-time Olympic medallist who served a two-month drugs ban last year, was 1.3 seconds adrift in silver medal position.

The bronze medal went to Hans Christer Holund, who was nearly seven seconds slower than Klæbo.

The result ensured Klæbo continued his remarkable start to the campaign and saw him delight the home crowd in the 1994 Winter Olympic Games host city by winning a second straight race on home snow.

Klæbo has a dominant lead on the overall World Cup standings as he has a total of 526 points.

Sundby follows in second on 328, while third is currently occupied by Alexander Bolshunov of Russia, who has 282 points.

Sweden's Charlotte Kalla triumphed in the women's race as she claimed her maiden World Cup skiathlon success.

The double Olympic champion produced a commanding display on her way to a comfortable victory, finishing the 15km course in a time of 42:24.7.

Heidi Weng of Norway did enough for second place although she was nearly 20 seconds behind the Swedish skier.

Weng's compatriot Ragnhild Haga was the recipient of the bronze medal to complete another successful day for the Norwegian team.

Kalla's success consolidated her lead at the top of the overall leaderboard as she now has 438 points.

Weng is second on 325, with 37-year-old veteran Marit Bjørgen third on 319 points.

The Cross-Country World Cup circuit continues in Davos on Saturday (December 9).