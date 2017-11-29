Marketing and communications consulting company JustUpstairs has been appointed as the official sponsorship agency of the 2018 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

JustUpstairs has signed an agreement with the World Curling Federation (WCF) to perform the role for the tournament, due to take place in Östersund in Sweden from April 21 to 28.

The event will be held two months after mixed doubles makes its debut on the Winter Olympic programme at Pyeongchang 2018.

"We are delighted to be working with JustUpstairs in promoting the World Championship for our newest Olympic discipline," WCF secretary general Colin Grahamslaw said.

"This event presents a wonderful opportunity for potential partners to be involved with the WCF and to promote themselves to the world through our event.”

JustUpstairs, a newly-launched Germany-based agency that operates in the fields of sport, music and culture, will be tasked with creating specific sponsorship packages for the event in the Swedish city.

The company will also act as the point of contact for potential sponsors of the tournament.

"There is significant focus on the Winter Olympic sports with the build-up to Pyeongchang 2018," JustUpstairs chief executive Pia Mackenzie said.

"Coupled with the amount of focus that the Olympic Movement draws to itself, we are excited to partner with the WCF and explore the potential opportunities that are available.

"With curling spreading to newer markets like Qatar and Hong Kong in the recent past, we are excited to help the WCF facilitate and augment the popularity of the sport across the world.”