Uğur Erdener has been announced as the vice-president of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) after the resignation of C K Wu from their Council.

The ASOIF Council formally approved the decision at their meeting in Lausanne today.

Wu's formal resignation follows his departure as the International Boxing Association (AIBA) President yesterday.

"The Council received the formal resignation of C K Wu as ASOIF Vice President and Council member after stepping down as President of AIBA," an ASOIF statement read.

"In accordance with the ASOIF statutes, the Council elected World Archery President Uğur Erdener as ASOIF Vice President and an election to replace C K Wu for the remainder of his term as a member of ASOIF Council will be held during the next ASOIF General Assembly in April 2018."

Wu had served as the ASOIF vice-president since 2015 and acted as their representative on the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board since 2012.

Ordinarily the ASOIF President would have been an IOC Executive Board representative, but a nomination was required due to Francesco Ricci Bitti passing the age limit.

The Taiwanese had defeated then International Cycling Union President Pat McQuaid by 20 votes to eight for the nomination in 2012.

Wu resigned from the IOC Executive Board yesterday.

World Archery President Erdener is currently an IOC vice-president.

C K Wu has resigned from the ASOIF Council following his departure as AIBA President ©Getty Images

Wu's resignations from the IOC Executive Board and ASOIF follow yesterday's announcement the official had reached an amicable agreement with AIBA to resolve management issues within the world governing body.

The agreement also saw both parties withdraw and terminate all related pending procedures before civil courts and an AIBA Disciplinary Commission.

Both parties agreed that at this stage there is no indication of any unethical behaviour by either party.

Earlier this month, Wu was provisionally suspended by the AIBA Executive Committee after they allegedly uncovered fresh allegations of wrongdoing against the Taiwanese official.

Wu, President of AIBA since 2006, was given a similar sanction by the Disciplinary Commission in October and the body's ruling Executive Committee voted 14-0 in favour of keeping it in place following a two-day meeting in Dubai.

The ASOIF Council also agreed to establish a Governance Monitoring Unit (GMU) at their meeting, which follows the results of the first phase of the governance assessment.

The governance project has been led by a taskforce for the past two years, with the organisation carrying out a governance review of its 28 International Federation members.

Taking place between November 2016 and April 2017, the review came in the form of a detailed self-assessment questionnaire with independent moderation by a sports governance consultancy.

The GMU will guide federations on governance matters, according to ASOIF.

It will monitor their activity and provide corrective action reports, it has been claimed.

ASOIF President Francesco Ricci Bitti has confirmed the establishment of a Governance Monitoring Unit ©Getty Images

"I am delighted about the Council’s green light regarding the creation of a Governance Monitoring Unit,” said Ricci Bitti, ASOIF President.

"Such a body will enable us to assess IFs more deeply against an agreed framework and provide them with permanent assistance in improving their governance.

"We have already begun discussing this project with the IOC."

A second governance review will also be undertaken, with an updated questionnaire set to be sent to ASOIF members on Thursday (November 23).

Federations are requested to complete the assessment by January 19, with the second governance report being presented at their General Assembly in Bangkok during April.

ASOIF also stated the meeting included discussions on preparations for the Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020 and the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

The role of the new Independent Testing Agency for anti-doping and progress on the IOC-led sports data warehouse project, as well as an IOC toolkit aimed at helping federations to implement athlete-safeguarding policies were also discussed.