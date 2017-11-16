Jamaican sprinter Nesta Carter has appeared at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) as he seeks to appeal a ruling that saw his country's 4x100 metres relay team be stripped of the Beijing 2008 Olympic gold medals.

The 33-year-old opted to challenge the International Olympic Committee (IOC) decision’s in January to disqualify him.

Carter was disqualified after he failed a drugs test for banned energy boosting substance methylhexaneamine following re-analysis by the IOC of samples stored after Beijing 2008.

Methylhexaneamine was only added by name to the WADA banned list in 2010, although it was indirectly outlawed before then.

Some past methylhexaneamine cases have resulted in a warning rather than a ban.

The positive came about due to the IOC’s ongoing retesting of samples, which used up-to-date detection methods.

Carter appeared at his CAS hearing in Lausanne, hoping to overturn the verdict which would enable the men’s 4x100 metres relay team to have their gold medals back.

The team, which included Carter, Michael Frater, Asafa Powell and Usain Bolt, have already returned their medals to the IOC.

Bolt consequently no longer holds a "treble-treble" of 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay victories from the Beijing, London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

Carter, who ran the first leg in Beijing, is currently being represented by lawyer Stuart Simpson, a partner at Kingston-based firm Hart Muirhead Fatta.

Jamaica lost their men's 4x100m gold from Beijing 2008 after Nesta Carter's positive test ©Getty Images

If he loses, then Trinidad and Tobago will be awarded the gold medal, Japan the silver and Brazil the bronze.

Generally, CAS do not announce their decision until several weeks after the hearing so it could be the beginning of next year before Carter finds out if his appeal has been successful or not.

The 31-year-old Carter was not suspended by the International Association of Athletics Federations following the announcement in January and was able to compete during the summer season.

Carter also formed part of the gold medal winning team in London, but it is thought that retests of his sample from there have come back negative.

He was also a member of the 4x100m team which won gold medals at the 2011, 2013 and 2015 World Championships in Daegu, Moscow and Beijing respectively.