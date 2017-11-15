France have been named as the host of the 2023 Rugby World Cup, following a vote by World Rugby’s 31 Council members here today.

The European nation beat South Africa in the second round of voting by a score of 24 to 15.

They led after the first round by receiving 18 votes to South Africa's 13, with Ireland eliminated after receiving eight.

France have upset the odds having been ranked second in last month’s evaluation report, with South Africa having been recommended by World Rugby after boasting the highest score.

Ireland had ranked third.

The decision means France will host the World Cup one year before its capital city Paris stages the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

It replicates Japan being named at host of the 2019 tournament, before Tokyo stages the 2020 Olympics.

France previously staged the 2007 World Cup, which was won by South Africa.

Bill Beaumont claimed the rejection of World Rugby's recommendation did not make a mockery of their process ©Getty Images

“We have been fortunate to have had three great bids," said Bill Beaumont, World Rugby chairman.

“Certainly there are going to be two countries very disappointed.

“But obviously I am delighted for France, they have run a World Cup before and we are really excited for the tournament.

“We set out on this host selection process with the objective of selecting a host that would deliver an outstanding Rugby World Cup in every way.

“Within their bids, all three candidates demonstrated they could deliver a truly exceptional tournament, for teams, for fans and the global game.

“We believe this is the most comprehensive and transparent host selection process ever undertaken by World Rugby."

The decision comes despite World Rugby’s recommendation of South Africa last month, which followed the presentation of a detailed evaluation report on the three bidders, with the country coming out on top in three of the five criteria assessed.

In the closely contested report South Africa ranked highest with 78.9 per cent, France second with 75.8 per cent and Ireland third with 72.2 per cent.

Beaumont rejected suggestions the decision made a mockery of World Rugby's process and that it was a humiliation for the organisation.

He stated the close scores between South Africa and eventual winners France as showing the high quality bids submitted.

Bernard Laporte hailed the decision but maintained he still had some concerns over the process ©Getty Images

“I would like to thank the Irish and South African delegations," said Bernard Laporte, French Rugby Federation President.

“There was not much to separate, and we are proud to have won against these two bids.

“Economically it is a great result, as resources will go the amateur game.

“It was a bid for all of French rugby.

“I would to thank our ambassadors.

“We succeeded.

“I would like to thank the Ministry of Sport and they gave a very important guarantee for the competition.”

Laporte had previously criticised the process, describing it as "misguided" and "flawed", while he also wrote a letter to the governing body.

World Rugby had hit back at the criticisms of their process, labelling it inaccurate.

Laporte toned down his cricitism after France were awarded the tournament, but admitted he believed there were aspects of the process he considered to have been unfair.

“It was not the process which was not fair, but there were some aspects we did not find fair.

“We did dispute some aspects.

“We thank World Rugby for replying to our letter.”

Argentina, Australia, England, Italy, New Zealand, Scotland and Wales had three votes apiece.

Japan, the 2019 Rugby World Cup hosts, carried two votes along with the six regional associations.

The four other unions, from Canada, Georgia, Romania and the United States, had one vote apiece.

France beat South Africa 24-15 in the second round of the vote ©Getty Images

The result extends a run of defeats for South Africa, who previously lost bid races for the 2011, 2015 and 2019 tournaments.

South Africa staged the World Cup in 1995, with the tournament viewed as one of the most successful in the event's history.

Mark Alexander, President of SA Rugby, stated the South Africa had accepted the result despite the disappointment.

“We are bitterly disappointed at this decision and would like to apologise to the people and government of South Africa for raising their hopes,” he said.

“We did everything in our power to bring the tournament to South Africa and we expected to have that right confirmed today.

“We produced a compelling bid document that earned the unanimous recommendation of the Rugby World Cup board.

“That recommendation was questioned last week by rivals, but endorsed a second time by World Rugby last week.

“However, the view of the experts and World Rugby’s leadership was overturned by World Rugby Council members, who may have had other factors to take into account.

“We cannot hide our desolation but, for the sake of rugby we wish the 2023 tournament hosts every success.”

Alexander, however, claimed World Rugby's process would need to be refined in the future, having described the weeks since the recommendation as "opaque".

South Africa Rugby President Mark Alexander claimed the last two weeks had been "opaque" but that they accepted the decision ©Getty Images

Philip Browne, Irish Rugby Football Union chief executive, offered his congratulations to France.

“The process looked positively on Ireland," said Browne.

“It wholly acknowledged the country as a destination capable of hosting a superb Rugby World Cup.

“It is not to be.

“Our race is now run and today belongs to France.

“They have our warmest congratulations and every best wish for a magnificent Rugby World Cup.”