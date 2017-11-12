China’s Cai Yanyan claimed victory in the women’s singles final at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Macau Open after a tough three game match.

Cai made a bright start to her encounter with Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po at the BWF Grand Prix Gold event.

She claimed the opening game 21-15 to appear on course for victory in the Tap Seac Multisport Pavilion.

Pai was able to hit back to win the second 21-17 to force a decider in the match, but she proved unable to maintain the momentum.

A strong response from Cai saw the 17-year-old secure the biggest title of her fledgling career, as she sealed a 21-15, 17-21, 21-16 triumph.

The men’s singles final proved a more straightforward affair, with Japan’s Kento Momota storming to a straight games win.

Momota, who had a suspension for illegal gambling lifted by the Nippon Badminton Association earlier this year, proved too good for Ihsan Maulana Mustofa.

He overcame the Indonesian player 21-16, 21-10 to claim the title.

China enjoyed two victories in the doubles finals, with fifth seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong securing the first triumph in the mixed event.

Huang Yaqiong celebrated victory in the women's and mixed doubles finals ©Getty Images

The fifth seeds comfortably dispatched of South Korea’s Kim Ha Na and Seung Jae Seo by a 21-14, 21-11 score.

Huang returned to the court later in the day to win the women’s doubles competition with Yu Xiaohan.

They would also overcome South Korean opposition, with the pair beating Ha Na Beak and Yu Rim Lee 21-10, 21-17.

South Korean woe in the doubles finals continue, with Seung and Kim Won Ho suffering defeat in the men’s event.

The pairing fell to a 21-13, 21-14 loss to the Indonesian duo of Wahyu Nayaka Arya Pangkaryanira and Ade Yusuf Santoso.