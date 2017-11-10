An Argentina side featuring Lionel Messi will face Russia at the opening of the reconstructed Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow tomorrow.

It follows four years of renovation work to increase the capacity of the stadium to 78,000 spectators in time for next year's FIFA World Cup.

Its capacity is set to increase further when the World Cup final takes place there in front of 81,000 spectators on July 15, 2018.

The venue was initially constructed in 1957 and also underwent extensive repair works before the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow.

Lionel Messi, pictured posing with the official World Cup match-up, is set to feature for Argentina ©Getty Images

An athletics track inside the Stadium has been removed and the stands have been shifted closer to the pitch.

The number of tiers in the stand have now increased from 13 to 16.

Argentina only enjoyed last-gasp qualification for the showpiece event after a 3-1 victory in Ecuador in their final qualifying match.