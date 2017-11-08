A formal complaint procedure against 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar for its treatment of migrant workers has been closed by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), it was announced today.

The decision was taken at a meeting in Geneva and ends the possibility of establoshing an ILO commission of inquiry into alleged exploitation.

It marks a boost to the country as it continues its preparations for the 2022 World Cup.

The move comes after the Qatari Government vowed to end the exploitation of migrant workers in the country, many of whom were helping to build venues for the first FIFA World Cup to be held in the Gulf.

The International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) had lodged a complaint in 2014 after claiming they had "exposed the exploitative conditions of two million migrant workers servicing and building the huge infrastructure programme to deliver the 2022 FIFA World Cup".

Qatar's Government has pledged to dismantling the "kafala" system, which forces foreign workers in the nation to seek their employer’s consent to change jobs or leave the country.

They have also claimed they will address concerns over wages by prescribing a minimum wage as a base rate covering all workers, ending the current race-based system.

Migrant workers are helping to build venues for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar ©Getty Images

Worker representation will also be improved by setting up Committees in each workplace, while grievance procedures are set to be introduced.

One of the main criticisms levelled at the Qatar 2022 World Cup organisers has centred on the treatment of migrant workers.

The build-up to the event has been littered with suggestions by Amnesty International that FIFA and Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy have persistently done little to address "rampant migrant labour abuse".

"Qatar has set a new standard for the Gulf States, and this must be followed by Saudi Arabia and the UAE where millions of migrant workers are trapped in modern slavery," said ITUC general secretary Sharan Burrow.

"The commitments made by the Government of Qatar dismantle the kafala system, put in place a minimum wage and start to build freedom of association rights for migrant workers who will now be able to elect representatives on workplace committees.

"Putting these new guidelines into practice will be done with the support of a signed technical agreement, an ILO office, the ITUC, and agreements between global union federations and companies.

"Government, unions and companies working together opens a new era for employment rights in Qatar, with workers’ lives and livelihoods being protected."