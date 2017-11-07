Leading summer athletes from Kazakhstan have participated in a special event celebrating the country's winter team before the Pyeongchang 2018 Olympic Games.

The event, organised by the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, took place at the Ice Palace in Astana and included members of the public joining top sportspeople in an ice skating event.

Rio 2016 medallists present included gold medal winning boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov and three silver medallists in judoka Yeldos Smetov, wrestler Guzel Manyurova and boxer Vasily Levit.

"I know exactly what our winter sports athletes are feeling right now," said Smetov.

"100 days to Olympic Games are the most stressful and intense period, so I wish good luck to our Olympic team of winter sports.

"We will definitely support and root for all our athletes."

Athletes from summer and winter sports participated in the festivities ©National Olympic Committee of Republic of Kazakhstan

Yelessinov and Levit each replaced their usual gloves with ice hockey sticks to play with youngsters from a local school.

Others participated in special figure skating competitions.

A 52-strong Kazakhstan squad participated in the last Winter Olympic Games held in Sochi in 2014.

Denis Ten won a men's singles bronze medal in figure skating.

Denis Kuzin, a world champion over 1,000 metres speed skating in 2013, will be among leading hopes this time around.

"The Olympic Games are the most important competitions in the career of any athlete, so everyone in the team has an appropriate mindset," he said during the event in Astana.

"First we need to qualify for Pyeongchang, where all the forces will be aimed at the result."

Action in the South Korean county is due to take place from February 9 to 25.