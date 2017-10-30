Belgium's Pierre-Olivier Beckers-Vieujant and Switzerland's Patrick Baumann have been named chairmen of the respective International Olympic Committee (IOC) Coordination Commissions for the Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Baumann also acted as chair of the Evaluation Commission for the bidding processes for both Games - which were awarded simultaneously during the IOC Session in Lima last month.

He is also secretary general of the International Basketball Federation and President of the Global Association of International Sports Federations.

Beckers, 57, is President of the Belgian National Olympic Committee and chair of the IOC Audit Committee.

Baumann is also vice-chair of the Paris 2024 panel.

Other members include Turkey's IOC vice-president Uğur Erdener and Executive Board members Gunilla Lindberg of Sweden and Nicole Hoevertsz of Aruba.

Spain's International Triathlon Union President Marisol Casado is joined by fellow IOC members Dagmawit Girmay Berhane of Ethiopia, Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski of Philippines, Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark, Alex Gilady of Israel, Lingwei Li of China and Gerardo Werthein of Argentina.

Patrick Baumann is chairman of the Los Angeles 2028 panel ©Getty Images

Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (IF) President Francesco Ricci Bitti is also present as an IF representative.

Auvita Rapilla of Papua New Guinea is representing National Olympic Committees while New Zealand duo Sarah Walker and Duane Kale complete the line-up.

BMX cyclist Walker is representing athletes while Kale is representing the International Paralympic Committee, of which he is vice-president.

Kale is thus the only member of the panel who is not a past or present IOC member - in a Commission containing far less specialist experts than in previous times.

"The Commission members will mobilise all their energy and technical expertise to support Paris 2024 and help them achieve their vision," said Beckers-Vieujant.

"We will work with the Paris 2024 Organising Committee to ensure the successful delivery and the positive legacy of the Olympic Games, in line with the priorities of Olympic Agenda 2020."

Paris and Los Angeles were each named as hosts at the IOC Session in Lima ©Getty Images

Baumann's colleagues on the Los Angeles 2028 panel have not yet been announced.

"Paris 2024 and Los Angeles 2028 now share a strong bond, a common history and are embarking on an exciting journey together," the 50-year-old Swiss added.

"This history and the success of both Games have become inextricably intertwined.

"I am looking forward to contributing, with my colleagues, to the success of these two remarkable cities and of the Olympic Movement."

A first IOC Coordination Commission visit to Paris is scheduled for mid-2018 but an orientation seminar is scheduled for later this month.