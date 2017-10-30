The Olympic Movement is mourning the loss of three-time Olympian and Australian amateur boxer, Tony Madigan, who has died at the age of 87.

Madigan boxed at the Helsinki 1952, Melbourne 1956 and Rome 1960 Games and is regarded as one of Australia's best-ever amateurs.

In a career that spanned over 13 years, Madigan twice fought the great Muhammad Ali, then known as Cassius Clay, losing to the then 18-year-old in the semi-finals at the 1960 Rome Olympics and having to be content with a bronze medal.

The pair had met the year before in an Intercity Golden Gloves light-heavyweight championship in Chicago, United States, with Ali winning on the judges' cards both times.

Madigan's story spanned not only three Olympics Games, but also stints in rugby union and a modelling career in London and New York.

He won two Commonwealth Games gold medals and was one of only ten men to face Ali in the ring more than once.

Madigan missed going to Tokyo 1964 when he was defeated by Fred Casey in the final of the Olympic trials.

Madigan never turned professional as a boxer and spent many of his later years in London and in the south of France.

In 2010 he was inducted into the Australian National Boxing Hall of Fame.

Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates expressed his condolences on behalf of the Australian Olympic community.

“The passing of Tony Madigan is incredibly sad to both the Australian and wider International Olympic Movement,” Coates said.

“Tony was a true legend of Australian boxing and Olympic history, best known for his battle with Muhammad Ali.

"He is and will remain Australia’s greatest amateur boxer and a milestone of Australian sporting history.”

“On behalf of the Olympic Movement I pass on condolences to his family.”

Tony Madigan, second left, on the podium at the 1960 Rome Olympics with Cassius Clay, centre, gold; Zbigniew Pietrzykowski of Poland, right, silver and Giulio Saraudi, Italy, joint bronze ©Getty Images

Madigan won three medals in the Empire and Commonwealth Games at Vancouver 1954 - silver; Cardiff 1958 - gold; and Perth 1962 - gold.

Olympic Gold medallist John Devitt, a swimmer, represented Australia alongside Madigan at the 1956 and 1960 Olympics.

“Tony was one of the greatest boxers to represent Australia," Devitt said.

"He performed against some of the greatest fighters in the world over a long career.

“He was a credit to his sport and a credit to Australia.

"Best of all he was a great guy.”

He is survived by his wife Sybilla, son Kendall and brother Mark.