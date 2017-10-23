An anonymous jury will be present at the FIFA corruption trial of three South American officials after United States District Judge Pamela Chen granted a request from prosecutors to keep their names secret.

The trial of former South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) President Juan Angel Napout, ex-Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) head Jose Maria Marin and former Peruvian Football Federation President Manuel Burga is due to begin in Brooklyn in New York City on November 6.

All three are charged with bribery, racketeering conspiracy, wire fraud and money laundering and are the only officials in the widespread FIFA corruption scandal to have pleaded not guilty.

Chen agreed that the jury should remain anonymous following a request from the prosecutors, who claimed they might be influenced by the media coverage and scrutiny surrounding the case.

They argued that it raises the risk that if the jurors' identities are made public in such a closely watched case, it could impair their ability to act impartially during the trial.

It has also been claimed by prosecutors that there has already been attempted witness intimidation and obstruction of justice.

The allegations are reportedly in a sealed filing, which allegedly details such conduct.

The trial of Juan Angel Napout, pictured, Jose Maria Marin and Manuel Burga is due to start in Brooklyn on November 6 ©Getty Images

Those defending Napout, Marin and Burga disagreed, insisting that the media coverage would not lead to a prejudicial trial.

They also said that by keeping their names anonymous, the jurors would be given the wrong impression as to the severity of the case.

It comes as defendants in the wide-ranging corruption case involving vast swathes of football officials and marketing executives are continuing plea talks with US prosecutors.

The criminal probe in the US has largely centered on illicit television and marketing deals.

The implicated officials are accused of taking millions of dollars of bribes from marketing firms in exchange for sponsorship and marketing deals for regional football tournaments and other matches.

The investigation into corruption within FIFA in the US has seen a total of 42 officials and entities indicted.

American authorities are involved as the money was allegedly channelled through the country using US banks.