The snowy mountains of Piedmont are getting ready to host the final stage of the CEV Snow Volleyball European Tour. After Bakuriani in Georgia and Erzurum in Turkey, Prato Nevoso in Italy will be the venue for elite and amateur snow volleyball from 29 March to 1 April 2024.

The Snow Volley Festival, which runs from 29 March to 1 April, attracts passionate amateur athletes as well as European champions. The event combines the skills of local athletes with the expertise of European competitors, creating a vibrant atmosphere filled with camaraderie and competitive spirit.

The festival offers registered participants the opportunity to experience the thrill of competition on a variety of playing fields. Amateur categories include 3vs3 tournaments for men and women, 2vs2 tournaments for men, women and mixed, and a mixed 4vs4 tournament.

Matteo Carlon, President of Snow Volley Italy, said: "Prato Nevoso, which has already hosted epic Italian championship finals, is the cradle of Snow Volley in Italy. Hosting a stage of the CEV European Tour is a tribute to our history and the passion that drives our community."

Sierra Nevada stage earlier this year. X' / MR BARCELO

In Georgia, Italy beat Poland 2-1 (15-10, 9-15, 15-9) in the men's final and Turkey1 beat Turkey2 2-0 (15-11, 15-13) in the women's final. The first round of the competition is now underway in Erzurum, Turkey, and will run until 15 March.

Two weeks later, Prato Nevoso, a village situated in the Ligurian Alps, in the province of Cuneo, will host the CEV Snow Volleyball European Tour from 29 March to 1 April. The main draw will start with a group stage of 16 teams who will then qualify for the next round. This event marks the end of the snow volleyball season.

Away from the volleyball, the weekend offers a range of activities, including the highly anticipated King & Queen of the Court competition and the Spring Splash pool event, which promises a festive Easter Monday for all participants. Après ski gatherings, themed Snowers Night parties and the La Rossa Music Festival add to the excitement.