Witold Banka, president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), said on Tuesday that the organisation remains "deeply sceptical" about the integrity of Russian sport, but believes the situation is better than it was a decade ago.

"WADA remains deeply sceptical and concerned when it comes to Russia," although all its athletes "remain subject to testing," Banka told WADA's annual symposium in Lausanne, according to AFP.

Russia has denied allegations of systematic doping overseen by the Sports Ministry and the Moscow anti-doping laboratory in the run-up to the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

In 2019, WADA imposed a four-year doping ban on Russia, banning the country from competing under its flag at top international sporting events. Its national anti-doping agency, RUSADA, remains suspended by WADA until further notice.

"Nevertheless, and given the history, I can assure you that we are better equipped to properly deal with such a situation properly in the future if it happens again," added former Polish athlete Banka.

At the 2024 Paris Olympics, Russian athletes will be able to compete under a neutral flag and in individual events as long as they have not actively supported the war in Ukraine.

However, they will still be monitored by RUSADA, the international federations and, most importantly, the International Testing Agency (ITA).