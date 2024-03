This agreement will be of great importance for the promotion of physical activity and all the disciplines that are part of the programme of The World Games (TWG). It's an initiative that will give greater visibility to French athletes and, of course, to the TWG. It also commits both parties to playing their part in communication, marketing and broadcasting.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between the International World Games Association (IWGA) and the French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF). The MoU strengthens the relationship between the two parties and establishes a bilateral relationship to increase the visibility of French National Athletes through The World Games (TWG) platform and to promote the event through the reach of these same athletes.

The signing of this agreement is one of the first fruits of the partnership between the IWGA and the CNOSF following the first IWGA meeting of National Olympic Committees (NOCs) and National Sports Organisations (NSOs). This meeting will take place in Madrid, Spain, in October 2023. This MoU strengthens the position of the CNOSF. It has always been involved in the TWG. At the 2022 TWG in Birmingham (USA), France came fifth in the final medals table with a delegation of 167 athletes. In total, French athletes won 42 medals (11 gold, 15 silver and 16 bronze).

Actions to support the participation and attendance of the French delegation are now included in the CNOSF roadmap. Each party will play its part. Both are committed to working together in areas such as communication, marketing and broadcasting.

David Lappartient signed the Memorandum of Understanding with the IWGA. GETTY IMAGES

IWGA President José Perurena said: "This partnership is a consolidation of our already friendly relationship with the CNOSF. We are very grateful to have reached this historic agreement, which will benefit the entire sports movement. Multi-sports events are a powerful tool to unite and bring people together.

Through this MoU, we hope to lay the foundation for strengthening our shared vision and values. We want to create a sustainable basis for productive cooperation. We are confident that it will serve as a catalyst for further opportunities for the World Games and our organisation.

David Lappartient, President of the CNOSF, said: "This agreement, which I am delighted to announce, is the culmination of a fruitful collaboration that began at the 2005 Duisburg World Games and has grown over the years. This agreement is a confirmation of our cooperation and our common goal: to promote of all sports disciplines through attractive and unifying events such as the World Games".









The World Games is an international multi-sport event that includes sports that are not part of the Olympic Games. They are usually held every four years. They take place one year after the Summer Olympic Games. The World Games are administered by The World Games Association (TWG).

The TWG is under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee. In recent editions, between 25 and 34 sports have been included in the official programme. Around 3,500 athletes from around 100 countries come to take part.