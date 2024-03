The French Olympic Committee said in February that it would provide hotel rooms for breast-feeding French athletes during the Paris Olympics because children are set to remain barred from the athletes' village, AFP reports.

The move is a response to demands by new mothers that parenting be taken into greater consideration by sporting bodies, notably by French judo star Clarisse Agbegnenou. “I don't mind anything as long as I can be with my daughter," Agbegnenou told RMC Sport. Since becoming a mother in June 2022, the 31-year-old athlete is aiming for a second individual Olympic title in Paris, and has been accompanying her daughter wherever she goes.

Agbegnenou won 2 gold medals at Tokyo 2020. GETTY IMAGES

“To put things in perspective, I've decided to breastfeed my daughter until she's weaned. She hasn't yet, so I'm following her. I've made sure that I feel good physically, because of course there's an element of tiredness. But as a mother who needs to be very present for my daughter, I asked for the opportunity to have my daughter with me during the Olympics," she continued. "This will be my third Olympics and I know what it's like. We're really all girls together, so I didn't want to disturb the girls, but I couldn't imagine doing these Games without my daughter knowing that I was still breastfeeding her".

Breast-feeding French sportswomen will be offered rooms at a hotel a short distance from the athletes' village where they can sleep with their infants or have their fathers look after them, French Olympic Committee general secretary Astrid Guyart told reporters.

French Olympic Committee general secretary Astrid Guyart. GETTY IMAGES

Olympic rules mean children can be given passes to enter the athletes' village under exceptional circumstances, Guyart explained, but the passes are "very restricted".

A social area for families will also be created at the hotel, she added, with the total cost estimated to be around 40,000 euros ($43,000).

"It's unprecedented and it's something we want to become permanent, so that's not a one-off because it's the Olympics in Paris," said Astrid Guyart.