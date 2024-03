The European Para-Taekwondo Qualification Tournament for the Paris 2024 Paralympics took place on 8th February in Sofia, Bulgaria.

The winners of 10 weight categories qualified for Paris 2024. Zakia Khudadadi, a refugee athlete who became European Champion in 2023, qualified for the second consecutive Olympic Games in the women's 47 kg category. Georgia was the only country to win more than one quota. Giorgi Nikoladze (men's -70kg) and Ana Japaridze (women's -52kg) won gold medals and Olympic quotas. Georgia could have had 3, but Sandro Mergelishvili lost the final of the men's -63kg category to Israel's Adnan Milad. Japaridze and Nikoladze will be the first Para Taekwondo athletes from Georgia to compete at the Paralympic Games.

Ukraine's Yuliya Lypetska and Poland's Patrycja Zewar were the only athletes in the women's -57kg and -65kg categories to qualify automatically for Paris 2024. Greece's Eleni Papastamatopoulou and Hungary's Noemi Diana Ban battled for the gold medal in the women's +65kg category, with Papastamatopoulou winning the Olympic licence.

Zakia Khudadadi will participate at her second Paralympic Games. GETTY IMAGES

Spain had three lifters in Sofia, but only Joel Martin was able to fulfil the quota in the men's -58 kg category. Nikola Spajic (Serbia) was the best in the men's +80 kg and Aliskhab Ramazanov (AIN) won the licence in the men's +80 kg.

This will be the second Paralympic Games for Lypetska and Khuddadai, while 8 other athletes will be making their Paralympic debut at Paris 2024.