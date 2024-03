In less than a year, the capital of the United Arab Emirates will once again host an event from the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation, although the fighters have yet to be announced. But expectations are high after Abu Dhabi hosted the Makachev-Volkanovski showdown last year.

"Abu Dhabi is one of the most amazing cities in the world. I love everything about Abu Dhabi. I'm excited to bring another epic event to the city. Abu Dhabi is an amazing destination, especially if you're a fight fan. I tell everyone to fly in early, enjoy the incredible food and experiences that Abu Dhabi has to offer, and then finish the trip off with some incredible fights," said UFC CEO Dana White.

The UFC President is grateful that less than six months from now, the capital of the United Arab Emirates will once again host a new event from the world's premier mixed martial arts organisation. The fighter line-up has yet to be announced and there is still time for that to happen, but the authorities in the Emirates capital are already looking forward to what is to come. "Hosting the inaugural UFC Fight Night in Abu Dhabi is an important milestone in our ongoing partnership. Some of the most iconic moments in UFC history have taken place on Fight Nights. We look forward to creating even more spectacular memories for MMA fans," he stressed.

H.E. Saleh Al Geziry, Director General of Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, "As our partnership with the UFC evolves, we will continue to deliver memorable experiences for fans across the region and the millions watching around the world."

The last UFC event in Abu Dhabi featured the Makachev vs. Volkanovski. GETTY IMAGES

The venue will once again be the Etihad Arena and the fight card will be announced shortly. This will be the 18th time that Abu Dhabi has hosted UFC Fight Night. You have to go back to UFC 112: 'Invincible' in April 2010 to trace the history of the sport in Abu Dhabi.

Last year, the UFC partnered with DCT Abu Dhabi for UFC 294 Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2, which sold out the Etihad Arena. Islam Makhachev defended his lightweight title against UFC featherweight champion and fan favourite Alexander Volkanovski. Volkanovski accepted the challenge at the last minute.

The fight was a rematch between Volkanovski and Makhachev. It will go down in UFC history. The fight lasted just three minutes when Makhachev threw a high kick at his opponent and it was over.

🔥 BRUTAL 𝐈𝐒𝐋𝐀𝐌 𝐌𝐀𝐊𝐇𝐀𝐂𝐇𝐄𝐕 🔥



🏆 El ruso tumba a Volkanovski en el primer asalto y mantiene de nuevo el título del peso ligero



🤔 ¿Un KO que podría aplazar la pelea del australiano ante @Topuriailia en el mes de enero?#UFCEurosport #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/9FgllYTHJ8 — Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) October 21, 2023

The lights went out. The Russian was crowned king of the UFC. No doubt Volkanovski's willingness to move up to lightweight within ten days of being informed of the fight was appreciated. But he paid the price. The featherweight king then returned to the octagon to defend his belt from a recent loss at the hands of Spain's Illia Toupuria. The Australian is one of the best fighters in the UFC and has a huge media following.

He will be looking to get back to his winning ways. MMA continues to grow in the UAE. The UFC signed its first Emirati athlete, Mohammad Yahya, who made his debut in front of his home crowd at UFC 294.