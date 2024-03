The decision was taken at the meeting of the IBA Board of Directors on 3 March in Sochi, Russia. A new edition of the IBA Champions' Night was also organised there. The Serbian proposal to host the competitions was unanimously approved by the members.

On 3 March, the International Boxing Association (IBA) met in Sochi, Russia, to gather all the members of the Board of Directors and to enjoy a new edition of the Champions' Night. World titles were on the line and the development of young boxers could be followed. It was confirmed that Sarajevo will host the Women's World Boxing Championships in 2025 at the Board meeting.

The President of the Serbian Boxing Federation, Nenad Borovčanin, spoke about the arguments and possibilities for Belgrade to host the event. He also expressed his wish to see a brilliant edition of the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships 2025 in Belgrade. The city was already in the spotlight in 2021, when it hosted the 2021 edition of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships.

The presentation was followed by a vote. The Board of Directors unanimously approved the bid to host the competition. As a result, it is already known a year in advance where the talents will be competing for the world title in women's boxing.

Sochi was the epicentre

On 3 March, another Champions' Night took place, this time in Sochi, Russia. There, at the Sirius Martial Arts Academy, Khariton Agrba defeated José Miguel Borrego of Mexico in a 10-round bout to secure a shot at the IBA Professional World title.

The Russian's tactics of punching and moving to avoid Borrego's powerful punches worked, and he managed to corner Borrego with a flurry of punches. Agrba was saved at the bell. In the end, Agrba won a unanimous decision to remain unbeaten.

The Champions' Night in Sochi also featured a rematch between Gabil Mamedov and rival Dzmitriy Asanau of Belarus. Mamedov was crowned IBA European Champion at 63.5kg. The Russian had lost his previous three fights against Asanau, the gold medallist at the 2019 European Games. The victory went in Mamedov's favour. He ended his losing streak against his rival.

Murad Allahverdiyev of Azerbaijan surprised local favourite Beshto Shavlaev with a split decision at -80kg. Russian World Championship bronze medallist Dmitry Dvali won his 54kg bout against three-time world medallist Jasurbek Latipov of Uzbekistan.

Another Russian victory came for Tarkhan Idigov in his professional debut at the IBA. He defeated Mongolia's Misheelt Battumur in the 67 kg category. Russia's Khuseyn Baysangurov had the quickest win of the night. He defeated Nigeria's Taiwo Olowu in less than two minutes of a 10-round bout.

Cheerav Ashalaev's win over Shadiri Musa Bwogi of Uganda in the -75kg category was one of the best fights of the night. It was a unanimous decision win for Ashalaev, the 2023 European U22 champion. Odiljon Aslonov remained unbeaten in his professional career and defeated Georgia's Pele Sadoyan. The Uzbek boxer made it eight wins in a row, also at 75kg.