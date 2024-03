UK Sport and The Sports Consultancy have launched the second Value of Events report that reveals the wide-ranging impact of major sporting events held in the UK in 2023.

The Sports Consultancy collaborated with UK Sport to produce the second edition of the Value of Events report, which evaluates the impact of 16 major sports events held across the UK in 2023. This thorough report highlights the varied and significant effects these events have had.

This year's report introduced a new element by incorporating data from renowned British sports events to underscore their annual impact when hosted in the UK. The report partnered with iconic events such as Wimbledon, The Open Golf Championship, the London Marathon, Royal Ascot, The Grand National, and Silverstone: The British Grand Prix.

The £10.8 million (€12.6 million) investment from The National Lottery and the government in the 16 major sporting events led to a significant £373 million (€436.8 million) direct economic impact for the UK. Specifically, UK Sport's investment yielded an impressive 6:1 direct return on investment.

You made impact! 👏



2023 was another successful year of major sporting events across the breadth of the UK.



Working alongside @TSC_Consultancy, we have produced our second 'Value of Events' report: https://t.co/XJQD9ECvdJ



Here are the results 👇 — UK Sport (@uk_sport) March 6, 2024

In 2023, UK Sport supported major events, yielding 204,000 volunteering hours from over 6,000 people. These events also saw British athletes claim 226 medals and secure 56 spots for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

Sian Jenkins, Director at The Sports Consultancy said: "Once again, UK Sport has invested in a broad portfolio of events that has ensured the length and breadth of the UK feel the impact of major sporting events."

Esther Britten, Head of Major Events at UK Sport said, "With the support of every National Lottery player, we were able to invest in a programme of events that not only served up a huge helping of extraordinary sporting moments but also left tangible and long-lasting economic and social benefits across each host city and region."