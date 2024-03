During the opening ceremony of Paris 2024 on 26 July, a procession of 180 boats, including 94 designated for transporting athletes, will sail down the River Seine. Up to 326,000 people will witness the spectacle.

The Paris 2024 opening ceremony promises to be unique. 180 boats will transport athletes and will partake in the event never seen before. Detailed Marc Guillaume on 5 Tuesday, the prefect of the Ile-de-France region. During a session with the Senate's law commission, Guillaume, accompanied by Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin, clarified that out of the total 180 boats, 86 will be designated for security, technical support teams, and assisting any ships that may face issues during the event.

Darmanin confirmed that "all delegations have agreed to parade along the Seine." Initially, there were concerns regarding the participation of certain delegations, including Israel and the United States, but they have now confirmed their approval to participate.

26/07/2024 - Are you ready for this?



On the River Seine, the most spectacular & accessible Opening Ceremony in Olympic history. Open to all, open to you!



Sur la Seine, la plus grande cérémonie d'ouverture des Jeux Olympiques. Ouverte à tous, ouverte à vous !#Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/5th1CEeZAe — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) December 13, 2021

Extraordinary security measures will accompany the six-kilometre fleet route from Austerlitz to Trocadero, opposite the Eiffel Tower, with 45,000 internal security forces deployed across the Paris region. All Games participants will undergo security screenings, with an estimated one million investigations. For the Paris opening ceremony, 2,000 municipal police officers will be joined by 18,000 to 24,000 private security personnel.

On the day of the opening ceremony, an unprecedented measure will be implemented by closing the airspace within a 150-kilometer radius around Paris from 7:00 p.m. local time (5:00 p.m. GMT) until midnight (10:00 p.m. GMT), as stated by the Interior Minister. No planes will land or take off at the Charles de Gaulle and Orly international airports at this time.

20h24, 26 juillet 2024.

Les regards du monde entier se tournent vers la Seine.

Que la cérémonie d’ouverture des Jeux Olympiques commence ✨

-

It’s 8.24pm on the 26th of July 2024.

All eyes on the Seine in Paris.

Enjoy and let the Olympic Ceremony unfold ✨#RoadToParis2024 pic.twitter.com/EBUr1x6uJC — Paris 2024 (@Paris2024) July 26, 2022

The minister highlighted that a maximum of 326,000 spectators will be allowed to view the inauguration from the riverbanks. Among them, 222,000 will have free entry, while 104,000 will be 'paid' attendees situated in the areas closest to the river. Additionally, the remaining 222,000 spectators will occupy the upper sections.

Given the geopolitical tensions, fan attendance at the first Olympic ceremony held outside a stadium has become a challenging task for authorities. How to control the access of everybody, people in their houses seeing the event or people out of these 326,000 spectators, who are on the street, complicates the task of organising the event.

In October 2022 the figures for attendance that thought will watch the Paris opening ceremony was 600,000, as stated by Darmanin.