On Tuesday 5 March, the Council of the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations met in Lausanne, Switzerland, to discuss various agenda items for the upcoming 48th ASOIF General Assembly on 8th April 2024.

This is not a normal year for the Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF), with 31 December 2024 coming to the end of President Francesco Ricci Bitti’s third and final term. In accordance with the ASOIF Statutes, each Full Member has the opportunity to propose one of its executive body members as a candidate for the role of ASOIF President until 25 March. The General Assembly will be held during the SportAccord World Sport & Business Summit, which will take place from 7 to 11 April in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

ASOIF President Francesco Ricci Bitti, who chaired today's meeting, said: "With the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and our presidential election on the horizon, this is a landmark year for ASOIF. The Association continues to work hard and stands ready to write the next chapter."

The General Assembly will focus on the preparations for the upcoming Summer Olympic Games and the impact of the expanded Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) sports programme. This will include discussions on IF revenue sharing, athlete quotas, Olympic qualification systems and optimising the Games. During Tuesday's meeting, the Council agreed to propose amendments to the Statutes to clarify the start and end dates of Associate Membership in light of the increasingly dynamic Olympic Programme. Francesco Ricci Bitti, who leads the ASOIF Governance Task Force, briefed Council members on the progress of the ongoing Fifth Review of IF Governance.

Council members discussed the European Court of Justice rulings on the European Super League and International Skating Union cases from December 2023. These rulings highlighted the vulnerability of the current model of international sports organisations to European Union competition law on core sporting rules.