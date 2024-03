The Mexican champion knocked out his challenger, Japan's Reiya Abe, in the eighth round. The fight took place at a packed Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. It was Lopez's third defence since winning the title in 2022. He defeated British boxer Josh Warrington.

The fight was stopped in the eighth round by the referee. The challenger, Japan's Reiya Abe, staggered after a flurry of punches from Mexico's Luis Alberto López, who retained the belt in his third title defence. 'Venado' López was far superior to the Japanese boxer and scored a resounding victory. He remains the International Boxing Federation (IBF) featherweight champion. López was cheered on by a sell-out crowd at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York. The crowd cheered the Mexican on. López, who took the belt from Josh Warrington in December 2022, added another victory to his record. He now has 30 wins and 2 losses.

The fight lived up to expectations. The champion was in control from the outset. López was looking for a close fight, while the Japanese boxer kept his distance, dodging and trying to land a good shot. In the second round, 'Venado' landed a vicious shot to Abe's face. The pace of the fight changed. Abe's eye began to swell.

El Venado López successfully defended his featherweight world title for the third time. 'X'@_hectorlunas

The referee considered stopping the fight several times. Abe's corner tried to stop the bleeding on his face, but 'Venado' López continued to punch and score. The Mexican was far superior. Abe soon realised he couldn't handle his opponent. Two very different styles clashed in New York: Luis Alberto Lopez (30-2, 17 KO) and Reiya Abe (25-4-1, 10 KO).

His two previous title defences were against Michael Conlan and Joet Gonzales. Both took place in 2023. Against Conlan at the SSE Arena in Belfast, Northern Ireland, López landed a right uppercut during the fight. It sent his opponent to the canvas. The decision to throw in the towel was made by Conlan's corner.

The American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas was the venue for the other defence. He retained his title with a unanimous decision win on scores of 118-110, 117-111 and 116-112. The victory is good news for Mexican boxing. Adrián Curiel and Alejandro Santiago recently lost their world titles. American Raymond Ford won the vacant WBA (World Boxing).