Spanish prosecutors plan to challenge the four-and-a-half-year prison sentence given to former Brazilian soccer star Dani Alves for rape, aiming for a lengthier term, according to AFP judicial sources on Friday.

Dani Alves received his sentence on February 22 following his conviction for raping a young woman at a nightclub in Barcelona in December 2022. The 40-year-old footballer was additionally placed on five years’ probation upon completion of his jail term and was instructed to compensate the victim with 150,000 euros ($162,000).

Prosecutors thought the punishment would be higher than that and they had called for the former Brazilian footballer Dani Alves to be jailed for nine years followed by 10 years of probation.

Dani Alves attending his trial in Barcelona. GETTY IMAGES

According to prosecutors, the victim, who testified anonymously behind a screen for her protection, stated that Alves forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with her in a private bathroom of the nightclub, despite her pleas for him to stop. This act caused her "anguish and terror." In sentencing Alves, the Barcelona court said: "The court considers as proven the fact that the defendant abruptly grabbed the complainant, threw her to the ground and penetrated her vaginally, preventing her from moving, while the complainant said no and wanted to leave."

Spain's parliament approved the "only yes means yes" law in October 2022, which tightened the country's criminal code concerning sexual violence by mandating explicit consent for sexual activities.