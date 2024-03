Great Britain Wheelchair Rugby (GBWR) has launched a ground-breaking fundraising initiative - '28 for 28' - which aims to bring together 28 partners to support the team on its journey to the LA28 Paralympic Games.

'28 for 28' is a unique and collaborative effort to raise support for GBWR, uniting partners in a shared mission to break down barriers and build bridges to promote inclusivity. The initiative aims to pool funds from multiple sources to maximise their impact and create a lasting legacy for wheelchair rugby.

GBWR CEO Jason Brisbane explains: "Our vision is to be the flagship disability sport in the UK, but if we are to achieve our vision we need to think and act differently. This is an ambitious initiative that harnesses the collective power of organisations and individuals with a shared sense of responsibility to break down barriers and create opportunities for people with a disability to thrive."

"The cost of living has a disproportionate impact on the disabled population, with the income gap between disabled and non-disabled people averaging 44%. Playing our sport at a high level is costly, requiring expensive equipment and typically weekend travel and accommodation costs. '28 for 28' will help us overcome some of these challenges so that we can help people access the sport and develop a pipeline of world-class talent," he added. Notable founding partners of the '28 for 28' initiative include England Rugby, Get Kids Going!, Allied Mobility, Socios.com Supports, Ascot Underwriting Holdings, the RFU Injured Players Foundation, and Tokio Marine Kiln. Their commitment and support has laid the foundations for the success of this initiative, which will drive the future of wheelchair rugby in the UK.

Wheelchair rugby is growing fast in Great Britain. GBWR

Ascot Underwriting Holdings, one of Lloyd's of London's leading underwriters, hosted the launch of the 28 for 28 at its Fenchurch Street offices in London, six months before the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. "'28 for 28' is more than just a sponsorship badge, members are part of a true partnership that benefits everyone," continued Jason. "Partner involvement not only supports an organisation's ESG commitments by taking tangible action to support communities, it also provides an opportunity to learn more about inclusion through volunteering experiences and how everyone can play a role in creating a truly inclusive society," he concluded.

GBWR aims to create bespoke activations for each of the '28 for 28' members to ensure the partnership delivers value for all. This includes valuable networking opportunities and insights into the tangible difference their investments are making. The GBWR community will also share stories, their lived experiences, and updates on the progress made possible through the generous support of the '28 for 28' partners. Bill Sweeney, Chief Executive Officer of the Rugby Football Union, said: "The RFU and England Rugby are delighted to be partners of '28 for 28', rugby plays a vital role in bringing people and communities together and wheelchair rugby has huge potential to grow and support people with disabilities to lead active lifestyles and thrive. We share their ambition to become the flagship disability sport in the UK."

Wheelchair rugby player David Ross attended the event. GBWR

Sebastien Dieguez of Socios.com Supports' pointed out: "We think it's a great sport to get everyone involved, so when we heard about the opportunity to be part of '28 for 28' we jumped at the chance. It's the perfect addition to our social impact programme, which aims to promote inclusion and better health in the community. We're honoured to be part of this programme and look forward to seeing the sport continue to grow." Wheelchair rugby is the only mixed-gender Paralympic team sport and has grown fivefold since the London 2012 Paralympic Games. GB wheelchair rugby gold medallist Aaron Phipps commented of the initiative: "People saw us for the first time in London and that started an amazing journey where two million people watched us win in Tokyo. Once you see it, you can't take your eyes off it!"

"We wouldn't have won gold without the support we received. Join us as we continue our journey. This is a great opportunity to make a huge difference to people's lives. You will have a direct impact and improve lives in so many ways," he concluded.