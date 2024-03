The "Olympic Capital" and the canton of Vaud are preparing to host the World Finals on 9 March. The two venues will host 60 international federations and associations. Among them is the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC).

Lausanne and the canton of Vaud are already preparing to host the great spectacle that is the QWBSC eBaseball World Finals 2023. Both institutions are proud to be the presenting sponsors of the event, which will take place on 9 March at 14:00 local time in Lausanne, Switzerland. The final will feature four of the world's best QWBSC eBASEBALL POWER PROS players. Shora, Fujito, Yabegaming and Hazuremon will be the protagonists of this well-prepared competition. Baseball lovers will be able to count on four of the best players in the world. Shoma Mori, known in-game as 'Shora', is currently the number one eBASEBALL™ player in the world and also one of the most dominant players in the WBSC eBASEBALL™: POWER PROS universe.

Originally from Japan, 24-year-old Fujito began playing the POWER PROS series as a way to learn more about the game of baseball. RJ Calderón has quickly become one of the elite players in eBASEBALL™ and his player tag is "yabeGaming": POWER PROS of the WBSC.

Wei-Chung Yu, whose in-game name is "Hazuremon", will be the last seeded player in the World Final. He was the top non-Japanese qualifier in the World Qualifying Tournament Final, which ran from 29 January to 4 February. His record in 271 games was 235-29-7.

'Shora' is ranked as the number one eBASEBALL™ player in the world. WBSC

Lausanne has always been known as the "Olympic capital". This is due to its tradition and sporting culture. Because of its location, and also because it lies between the Swiss city itself and the canton of Vaud, it is home to nearly 60 international sports federations and organisations. These include the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), the International Volleyball Federation (FIVB), World Triathlon, the International Golf Federation (IGF), the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), UEFA, the European Football Union and the International Cycling Union (UCI). It is also the seat of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

It is also the European headquarters of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Its tradition is inextricably linked to the Olympic movement. It has been the headquarters of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) since 1915 and was officially named Olympic Capital in 1994 to mark the IOC's 100th anniversary.

Lausanne will host the QWBSC eBaseball 2023 World Finals on 9 March. GETTY IMAGES

Lausanne is also a winter sports city. Thanks to its proximity and privileged location, it has hosted more than 30 major international sporting events in recent years, including the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games. In September 2023, Lausanne hosted the World Skateboarding Tour qualifying event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. It will also be the venue for the FIBA U-19 Basketball World Championships in 2025 and the European Figure Skating Championships in 2027.

On 9 March, it will go one step further. For the first time, it will host this event, which will bring together two selections of the best players in the world. On Saturday 9 March, the Olympic Museum will host the WBSC eBASEBALL: POWER PROS World Final 2023, where four of the world's best players will compete for the title of World Champion.

Congratulations to all sports entering the @LA28 programme!



Also very happy for the @WBSC, whose home is in the @Olympic_Capital! https://t.co/PVNzRtMRLB — Lausanne - Olympic Capital (@Olympic_Capital) October 16, 2023

The relationship between the WBSC and the Olympic Museum began in 2017, when the international governing body for baseball and softball unveiled its new slogan - Game Time! - at a special launch event in the auditorium of the Olympic Museum. The WBSC has also regularly participated in the "Olympic Week" with a sports festival and the popular Baseball, Softball and Baseball5 exhibition. After appearances in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2022, the 2023 edition will be the fifth Olympic Week for Baseball/Softball and the third edition of Baseball5.