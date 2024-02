The first continental wrestling qualifying tournament of the year got underway on February 28 in the Mexican city of Acapulco. The Greco-Roman wrestlers were the first to start at the Pan American qualifying tournament.

The USA took 3 places in the 87kg, 97kg and 130kg categories, but failed to qualify in the other 3 weight categories.

Cohlton Schultz (130kg), Spencer Woods (87kg) and Alan Vera (97kg) all won their semi-final bouts to book their country's place at Paris 2024. Woods eliminated Pan American champion Daniel Gregorich Echeveria of Cuba in the semi-finals. Cuba had three out of six spots after the 2023 World Championships and added two more in Acapulco. Kevin De Armas (-60kg) and Yosvanis Pena Flores (-77kg) reached the final. Cuba now only need to fill one quota in the 87 kg category.

Colombia also had two finalists in Acapulco. Jair Cuero Munoz defeated second seeded Kamal Bay (USA) in the semi-final of 77 kg. Bay had earlier eliminated London 2012 runner-up Arsen Julfalakyan (representing Argentina), but failed to qualify himself. The other Colombian to reach the final was Carlos Munoz Jaramillo (87kg). The other nation with two spots were Chile. Yasmani Acosta (130kg) earned himself another chance to take part in the Olympic Games. Nestor Almanza Truyon (67 kg) defeated USA's number one Alejandro Sancho.

Honduras' Kevin Mejia (97kg) and Venezuela's Jose Raiber Rodriguez (60kg) had a wonderful week in Acapulco, first winning the Pan American title and now securing a place at Paris 2024. Ecuador's Andres Montano Arroyo (67kg) lost to Alejandro Sancho at the Pan Am Championships but, unlike Sancho, was able to qualify for the Olympic Games.