The right-handed pitcher will be one of the six players representing Italy in the European team. They will compete in the Carnext Samurai Japan Series in Osaka, Japan, from 6-7 March.

The career of the right-hander has been a whirlwind. He was part of La Guaira's bullpen in the 2023-24 season. He grew up in Brazil and completed his development in Italy, where he became a citizen. He helped the national team win two European Championships and reach the last eight of the 2013 World Baseball Classic. It has been a busy season of events and competitions for Tiago Da Silva.

He pitched for Durango Generales in the Mexican Baseball League (LMB). He played in the playoffs of the Italian Baseball League with San Marino and helped La Guaira Tiburones win the Venezuelan Winter League.

Tiago da Silva has competed this season in the Venezuelan League and in the Italian one. GETTY IMAGES

"I was in the Caracas Leones squad last year. We won the title. But I missed the last part of the season with an injury. What happened this year was unforgettable. The fans in Venezuela are incredible. They're very close and there's a lot of adrenaline. After we won, we had a parade in La Guaira. I was impressed by the number of fans who took part. There were at least 150,000 people there, I think. People of all ages. It was wonderful," he said, as quoted by the WBSC.

Ganamos gracias a todos que me apoyaron y a todos que me criticaron !! Esto es para mi familia y para toda Vnz !! A disfrutar pic.twitter.com/QGj4MPSho0 — Tiago Da Silva (@shogumt1) February 10, 2024

The truth is: Da Silva has hardly had a break over the past year. The only time he stopped competing was between the Venezuelan league and the Italian league. "My mind and my body are in need of rest. Especially my arm," he admitted.

Tiago da Silva will be one of six Italians in the European World Games team. WSBC

Da Silva was born in Brazil in 1985. He joined the Yakult Swallows Academy in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league at the age of 15. He then moved to Italy and had a debut with San Marino in the Italian Baseball League in 2008.

He became a naturalised citizen. He also played in the 2009 World Cup. Now, at the Global Baseball Games on 6 and 7 March in Osaka, Japan, Tiago will be one of six players representing Italy in the European team. Matteo Bocchi, Luis Lugo, Alberto Mineo, Alex Liddi and Ricardo Paolini.