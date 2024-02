The first meeting of the Coordination Commission between the Asian Paralympic Committee and the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games Organising Committee (AINAGOC) was held on 24-25 February 2024. Shortly after the significant milestone of 1000 days to the 5th Asian Para Games was reached.

Led by APC President Majid Rashed, a 10-member delegation made its first visit to the city of Nagoya. During their stay, they took part in a two-day meeting which included a tour of the venues. Discussions focused on various facets of the Games organisation, with presentations outlining the structure of the event and the Athletes Village. Majid Rashed said: "We are delighted to be here in person for the first CoCoM in person. This is an important occasion for the Asian Paralympic family as we have just marked the 1000 day countdown to the Games. The excitement has already started and we are very excited to see the concept of the Athletes Village.

"This is a great moment for the people of Aichi Prefecture and the city of Nagoya and as always, the APC and the Organising Committee will work together to make the upcoming Games a great success. Together we are stronger, together we can deliver yet another remarkable event for our Para sports community, which will also help to create an inclusive society and leave a legacy for the people of Japan."

#1000daystogo : Organisers of Aichi-Nagoya 2026 #AsianParaGames marked the occasion by unveiling countdown board & lighting up of MIRAI TOWER in Nagoya. 🇯🇵🥳🙌



Around 4,000 Para athletes from 45 nations are expected to take part in 18 sports. #AichiNagoya2026 #Nagoya #countdown pic.twitter.com/ymJBnlbRc0 — Asian Paralympic (@asianparalympic) February 6, 2024

AINAGOC President Ohmura Hideaki, who is also the Governor of Aichi, Japan, said: "Today, we will show you the progress of our preparations for the Aichi-Nagoya Games. We will welcome any advice or comments you may have, so that together, we can overcome the challenges that we face, and work towards a very successful Asian Para Games in 2026." Prior to the meeting, the delegation took the opportunity to visit two key venues: the Nagoya City Mizuho Athletic Stadium and the Wing Arena Kariya, which will host Para Athletics and Wheelchair Rugby, the latter being included for the first time in the history of the Games.

Between 3,600 and 4,000 athletes from 45 Asian National Paralympic Committees are expected to compete at 19 existing venues situated in or near Aichi Prefecture. This will be the fifth edition of the Asian Para Games, consolidating its position as the premier Para sports event after the Paralympic Games.