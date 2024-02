The Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) recently hosted its 8th graduation ceremony, conferring certificates and advanced diplomas in sports management to 130 students. It was celebrated at Lugogo, area in the city of Kampala, Uganda.

Addressing the attendees at the ceremony, Dr. Donald Rukare, President of the Uganda Olympic Committee, urged sports administrators across schools, clubs, associations, and federations to actively participate in the courses offered by the UOC. He emphasized the critical role of capacity building in propelling the advancement of sports.

"It is through skills and knowledge that sports in Uganda will be managed professionally," noted Rukare at Lugogo.

Uganda is going forward in international scene sport. Did his best results ever in Tokyo 2020. For the first time they got 2 gold medals (4 in their history) and 4 medals in total (11 in history) in just one date of Olympic Games.

We are proud to host the 8th Graduation Ceremony of the Advanced Sport Management Course & Sport Administrators Course. Graham Tumwesigye Tatwangire, from Gymnastics Uganda & Ms. Immaculate Ninsiima from @UgandaRugby emerged the best 2 participants. Congratulations to all 🎉 pic.twitter.com/sBgdB8sTGa — NOC UGANDA | CGA UGANDA (@Official_UOC) February 22, 2024

UOC’s General Secretary, Beatrice Ayikoru talked to women that completed the courses. "As UOC, we want to have more women involved in sports, and without training them, it can never be possible. We have seen women as athletes and in other areas of administration. That is why we are encouraging them to embrace sports administration."

Programme’s Director George Wagogo, stated. "The lack of quality sports administrators in Uganda is fast becoming history following efforts by UOC through training several beneficiaries each year."

The graduates acquired expertise in various areas including governance, strategic planning, marketing, financial management, human resource management, and event organisation.