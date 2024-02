On the 2nd of March, ADXC 3 arrives at the Balneário Camboriú, in Santa Catarina, with an explosive list of fights, and two more fights have been confirmed. The preliminary card, in the flyweight division, features a jiu-jitsu duel between Zayed Alkhateeri and Oziel Santos.

One of the best athletes in his weight category, Zayed Alkatheeri is a stellar representative of the new crop of black belts coming out of the UAE. With his flexible guard and quick guard passes, Zayed returns to the ADXC cage to once again show just how effective his technique really is.

Brazilian Oziel Santos enters the fray to represent his team Fratres with his fast and submission-oriented fighting style. With countless victories in the AJP since earning his coloured belts, Oziel is a familiar face in the organisation and has his work cut out for him as he faces the dangerous Zayed to become the champion in the ADXC cage.

As well as Alkatheeri and Santos, the organisation has also confirmed Brazil vs. Kazakhstan on the undercard. Brazilian Fernando Santos, a local athlete from Balneário Camboriú with numerous titles to his name, joins the card on a collision course with Kazakhstan's Seilkhan Bolatbek, a young competitor who has proven himself on the biggest stages of the international scene. The third edition of the Abu Dhabi Extreme Championship will also feature 14 fights on the card and will be headlined by two main events, with Beatriz Mesquita and Jennifer Maia going head-to-head and Bruno Lima showing off his skills against Jansen Gomes in the Jiu-Jitsu main event.