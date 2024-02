On Saturday evening, the spectacular Claustre de Sant Bonaventura in Llucmajor hosted the official presentation of the 470 World Championship, which will bring together 64 teams from 27 countries at the Club Nàutic S'Arenal until 3 March.

The event was chaired by the mayoress of Llucmajor, Xisca Lascolas, and was attended by the president of Club Nàutic S'Arenal (CNA), José Ramón Picó; the president of the Federació Balear de Vela (FBV), Catalina Darder; the Vice President of the Real Federación Española de Vela (RFEV), Joaquín González; and the president of the 470 class, Andreas Kosmatopoulos.

José Ramón Picó highlighted the importance of the event and the special relationship between the club and the 470 class: "More than two decades ago, in 1998, the Club Nàutic S'Arenal organised a 470 World Championship. It was a historic moment for the club, and since then the 470 class and the CNA have developed a strong bond."

"This class has given us great Spanish sailors with Olympic medals, such as Jordi Calafat, Theresa Zabell and Natalia Vía Dufresne. The CNA will be the epicentre of world sailing, and it is an opportunity to celebrate our passion for the sea and the sport. It will also be the first Olympics where men and women will share a boat in the 470 as a sign of the evolution of our sport," he added.

José Ramón Picó, president of the Nàutic Club S'Arenal. BERNARDÍ BIBILONI

Andreas Kosmatopoulos thanked the organisers: "I would like to thank the local authorities, and especially Club Nàutic S'Arenal, not only for hosting us but also for their hospitality. This event will decide four tickets to the Games, so it is very important. Among the crews competing in this World Championship are the Olympic champions of Paris 2024."

Xisca Lascolas highlighted the international dimension of the 470 World Championships: "I am proud, as mayor, that the CNA will host a world event of this nature, that our sea and our bay will be the epicentre of this competition with athletes from 27 countries".

"All the participants will be competing not only to be the best in the world, but also for the last Olympic places for the Paris Games. I declare this 470 World Championship open," commented the mayoress of Llucmajor at the Opening Ceremony.

The president of the 470 class, Andreas Kosmatopoulos. BERNARDÍ BIBILONI

The event ended with a performance of the ball de bot, a traditional Mallorcan dance, in the setting of the Claustre de Sant Bonaventura, a 17th century building considered to be the most important civil monument in Llucmajor. The 470 World Championship will decide the last Olympic places in the 470 class for Africa, South America, North America and Europe.

The 470 World Championship will begin on Monday 26 February with the official training regatta and points will be awarded from 12:00 on Tuesday. After three days of qualifying races and two days of the Final Series, the top ten teams will compete for the title in the Medal Race on the sixth and final day of competition, 3 March.

The 470 World Championship 2024 is organised by the CNA, the International 470 Class Association, the Real Federación Española de Vela and the Federación Balear de Vela, with the support of the Govern de les Illes Balears, the Consell Insular de Mallorca and the Ajuntament de Llucmajor.