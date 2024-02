The Viking Ship Olympic Arena in Hamar, Norway, is ready to welcome the world's best university speed skaters when the Hamar 2024 FISU World University Championship Speed Skating kicks off on 22-25 February.

It is the third time Norway has organised a International University Sports Federation (FISU) championship, with Trondheim also hosting orienteering in 1988 and 1998, but the first time for speed skating, Doug McLean wrote for FISU. Situated on the shores of Lake Mjøsa, the town of Hamar has a population of around 30,000 and is no stranger to hosting major events.

Vikingskipet, named after its resemblance to a Viking ship, has hosted several World Cup events and was the venue for the 1994 Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, where Norwegian Johan Olav Koss dominated with three gold medals and three world records. 1994 was also only the second time that Olympic speed skating was held indoors, after Calgary in 1988.

Vikingskipet is reminiscent of Viking ships. FISU

Now the best university athletes from all over the world are on their way to Hamar to compete in the 7th edition of the FISU Speed Skating Championships. The last two FISU Speed Skating events took place in Lake Placid, USA, with the FISU Games in January 2023 and the 2022 FISU Speed Skating Championships. At both events, Japan topped the medals table with 14 a year ago and 8 in 2022. Athletes from 13 countries and four continents are expected to compete, including those from 10 European nations, and from as far away as Australia, Japan and the United States.

The Opening Ceremony took place on the evening of 21 February and competition in eight disciplines will follow over the four days of the event.

Speed skating is an exciting sport. FISU

The competition kicks off on Thursday 22 February with the women's 1000m at 14:00 local time in Hamar, followed by the men's 1000m, the women's 3000m, and the men's 5000m.

Programme of disciplines:

-500m: women and men.

-1000m: women and men.

-1500m: women and men.

-3000m: women.

-5000m: men.

-Mass start: women and men.

-Team pursuit: women and men.

-Mixed team relay.

All the action will be streamed live on fisu.tv every day, and these links will provide updated results and schedule information.