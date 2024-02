The fencer, suspended on 8 February for a positive test during a stage of the world championships in Paris, stated on Tuesday that the ingestion was involuntary and waived the analysis of the B sample.

Fencer Ysaora Thibus has been suspended since 8 February for testing positive for ostarine. In a statement to Flashcore on Tuesday, she said she had been "involuntarily exposed to a contamination". Ostarine is commonly used to help build muscle. With less than five months to go until the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Thibus has decided to "waive the analysis of sample B" under an accelerated procedure. This will maximise her chances of taking part in the Olympic event. The fencer wishes to defend herself and claims her right to do so.

Ysaora Thibus is one of the standout members of the French team. GETTY IMAGES

"I do not question the results of the analysis of Sample A, especially since, according to the investigations carried out by my team, I was exposed to contamination without my consent during the period of control", said the protagonist in statements collected by Flashcore. She reiterated several times that she had never taken any banned substances.

"My team and I are moving in the right direction and we have already been able to identify the likely origin of this contamination, despite my vigilance and daily precautions," she added. The argument that the poisoning was involuntary will form the basis of Thibus's defence. The substance found in the fencer's body was Ostarine, an anabolic agent on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances.

Ysaora Thibus wants to prove her innocence in order to compete at the Paris Olympics in 2024. GETTY IMAGES

The French fencer Ysaora Thibus, 2022 World Champion, has been suspended by the International Fencing Federation. The suspension is provisional pending the outcome of various investigations. The positive test was carried out on 14 January.

Expressing her "total incomprehension, immense surprise and devastation", the 32-year-old fencer said. According to article 7.4.1 of the International Federation, the fencer must now provide "proof that the violation probably involved a contaminated substance or that the violation involved the abuse of a substance".

🔴 Communiqué : Ysaora Thibus provisoirement suspendue par la FIE pour résultat anormal d’analyse antidopagehttps://t.co/POFwvNRu6j — Fédération Française d'Escrime (@ffescrime) February 9, 2024

However, the reduction of the suspension is subject to the completion of a "substance abuse treatment programme approved by the FIE", as stipulated in Article 10.2.4.1. This can be reduced to three months or even one month. As reported by Inside The Games on 10 February. Time is of the essence for the fencer, who denies any intentional doping.

The French fencing team would be orphaned by the possible absence of Ysaora Thibus. Thibus is a nine-time French foil champion and team silver medallist at Tokyo 2021. She is one of the leading figures in French fencing.