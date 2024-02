The Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and the Portuguese Olympic Committee (POC) have agreed to plant one hectare of native trees to help offset carbon emissions. The trees will be planted during the upcoming ANOC General Assembly, from 28 October to 2 November 2024.

10,000 trees will be planted. The trees will contribute to the POC's ongoing Portuguese Olympic Forest project, which is part of the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) Olympic Forest Network. The initiative is fully in line with ANOC's sustainability strategy and its commitment to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

The tree planting event took place at Quinta do Pisão in the Sintra-Cascais Natural Park. The event was led by ANOC Secretary General Gunilla Lindberg, COP Secretary General José Manuel Araújo, Municipal Councillor Francisco Kreye and Cascais Tourism President Bernardo Correa de Barros.

ANOC Secretary General Gunilla Lindberg. ANOC

The President of ANOC's Sustainability Commission, Victoria Cabezas, was joined by representatives from the three organisations and former athletes such as Portuguese national judoka Yahima Ramírez, Olympic dressage rider Gonçalo Carvalho, long-distance runner Luis Filipe Jesus, Olympic swimmers Victoria Kaminskaya and Diana Gomes, and Olympic sailor Joana Pratas. Some of the country's most famous athletes.

Speaking at the tree planting ceremony, ANOC Secretary General Lindberg said: "We are delighted to be part of this tree planting initiative in partnership with the POC and the city of Cascais. By planting native trees from Quinta do Pisão, we can help offset the emissions that will be generated by hosting the General Assembly later this year. At the same time, we can contribute to the reforestation and biodiversity of the park.

"ANOC is committed to minimising its impact on the environment. Initiatives such as this are a key aspect of ANOC's sustainability strategy. In addition to offsetting, we are prioritising effective carbon reduction. We are also working with the COP to ensure that sustainability is fully integrated into the operation of the General Assembly. We want to ensure that the General Assembly uses its global platform to promote the importance of sustainability to the world's National Olympic Committees."

José Manuel Araujo, POC General Secretary. ANOC

POC Secretary General José Manuel Araújo added: "NOC Portugal is proud to welcome the Olympic family to Portugal for the ANOC General Assembly next October, but is also committed to hosting sustainable events. This is a great opportunity to show that ANOC and Cascais will contribute to the increase of 10,000 new trees in the Portuguese Olympic Forest that we started a year ago.

"Once in Portugal, all delegates can be sure that they have actively contributed to ANOC's Sustainability Strategy and to NOC Portugal's goal to host the most sustainable General Assembly ever."