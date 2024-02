The European University Sports Association (EUSA) and the EUSA Institute are pleased to announce volunteer opportunities for the 2024 European University Games. There are opportunities for one-year placements at the EUSA office or for the European University Games in Debrecen-Miskolc in July 2024.

EUSA has announced the opening of applications for volunteer positions with a deadline of 10 March 2024. This call is for the next round of volunteer projects within the European Solidarity Corps (ESC), the successor to the European Voluntary Service (EVS), under the EUSA. The duration of this call within EUSA is one year, with the next call running from 1 September 2024 to 31 August 2025.

Volunteering has a long tradition in the EU and offers young Europeans a unique opportunity to express their commitment through unpaid, full-time voluntary activities.

These projects aim to promote solidarity, mutual understanding and tolerance among young people, thereby contributing to strengthening social cohesion in the European Union and promoting active citizenship among young people.

The European Solidarity Corps brings young people together to build a more inclusive society, support vulnerable people and tackle social challenges.

This opportunity is open to young people, especially university students and graduates, aged between 18 and 30, who are interested in sport, especially university sport, have some previous volunteering experience, are motivated and willing to work both independently and as part of a team.

The desired profile is that of a flexible, open-minded person. Three volunteers will be selected for this project, ensuring gender balance and geographical diversity.

As well as benefiting local communities and organisations, young volunteers can develop new skills and enhance their personal, educational and professional development through volunteering. Volunteers can receive specific training during the Activity and agree in advance their expected learning outcomes, processes and methods.

Participants are provided with accommodation, food, insurance cover and a small allowance for the duration of the project. Successful ESC projects require close cooperation between at least three key players: the sending support organisation in the volunteer's country, the host organisation (us) and the volunteers themselves.

In addition to long-term ESC volunteering, EUSA also offers short-term volunteering opportunities during the European University Games in Debrecen-Miskolc, which will take place in July 2024.

Registration for this short-term volunteering experience at the 2024 European University Games in Debrecen-Miskolc is already open, with a deadline of 30 April. More information can be found at the following link: https://eug2024.eu/volunteers/.