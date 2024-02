The seventh edition of the FISU Cycling World Championships will be held in San Carlos, Costa Rica, from 29 May to 2 June. It will bring together 200 cyclists from 30 countries to compete for five world titles in road and mountain biking.

Cycling in Costa Rica has grown considerably in recent years. The success of elite cyclists such as Andrey Amador, who rides for the world's top teams such as Movistar and Ineos, has revitalised the sport. It has also inspired young talent to take up cycling. This surge in interest has prompted the Costa Rican authorities and various organisations to support cycling. This has culminated in the unprecedented success of hosting the seventh edition of the FISU Cycling World Championships. The event was presented at a press conference held at the National Stadium of Costa Rica in San José. The conference was attended by prominent personalities such as Rosaura Méndez (Deputy of the National Congress, President of the Organising Committee and member of the FISU Executive Committee) and Gerardo Corales (President of the Costa Rican University Sports Federation).

Donald Rojas Fernández (National Sports Director of ICODER), Oscar Ávila Kopper (President of the Costa Rican Cycling Federation FECOCI), Gian Carlo Protti (Rector of ITCR), Flora Ballestero Quirós (President of the Cantonal Sports and Recreation Committee) and Jorge Rojas (Member of the National Congress) also assisted.

Costa Rican authorities strongly support the FISU Cycling World Championships. FISU

The event culminated in the 2024 FISU Cycling World Championships being declared an event of national interest. More than 200 cyclists from 30 countries are expected to take part. They will compete for five world university titles in both road and mountain biking. The facilities of the Costa Rican Technological Institute in Santa Clara will host most of the competition.

The event will be broadcast exclusively on TVN channel 14. In Costa Rica, all of the competitions will be available on the Coopelesca channel, while international fans will be able to follow them on TVN14.com. Sarita Morales Brenes, Executive Director of the Championship, said, "This is a great opportunity for our country to showcase itself as a major centre for sports tourism and potentially continue to host events of this magnitude in the future, bringing benefits to the nation and the communities where they are held."

Presentation of the Declaration of Public Interest for the 2024 FISU Cycling World Championships. FISU

The Costa Rican Institute of Technology, Santa Clara Campus, is the organiser of the championships, in coordination with the Costa Rican Federation of University Sports (FedeU) and in collaboration with the Costa Rican Cycling Federation (FECOCI). To underline its importance, the 2024 FISU World University Cycling Championships will be supported and supervised by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

The UCI is the world governing body for cycling. This designation places the competition on the official agenda of national and international cycling. It is a test that will showcase much of the early talent of young aspiring cyclists. It also confirms Costa Rica's commitment to cycling.