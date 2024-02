Israeli swimmer Anastasia Gorbenko, who won the silver medal in the 400 freestyle final at the World Swimming Championships in Doha on Sunday, was booed by the crowd at the end of the event.

Gorbenko, who won the first medal for the Israeli delegation at the Doha World Championships, finished - with a time of 4:37.36 minutes - second in the 400 freestyle final, behind Great Britain's Freya Colbert, who took gold with a time of 4:37.14.

Israeli Anastasia Gorbenko shrugged off boos from the crowd in Qatar whistled when she went up to collect her medal, and before in the post-race poolside interview."It's not the first time, I've been here a week," she commented.

"I've heard all these noises but I'm with ear plugs, I'm in my zone. I'm here to do what I love to do, which is sport, I'm here to represent my country. It's not the first or the last time. At the end of the day I'm here to swim, that's what I'm doing best."

Israeli Anastasia Gorbenko Israeli’s first ever medal (silver) in swimming at the World Championships in Qatar.



She was booed by the Qatari crowd but kept her composure and said:



“I’m here with the flag for my country”



She added: "Whoever doesn't like it it's not my problem, we're here to do sport." She said she had no misgivings about going up to collect her medal, despite the hostile reception. "I worked hard for it, I deserve to be on the podium, there's no way I'd miss it just because of some little kids. I'm proud to be here, I'm proud to be an Israeli and represent my country here."

She said she has felt totally safe during her stay in Qatar.

"We have a lot of security around us at all times, both Israeli and Qatari, so safety is the first thing that they consider before coming here. It's just sport. I think sports and politics should be separated. But it does effect me emotionally, it's been a long week for me, I expected myself to do better than I did. So to be able to stand on the podium at the end of the week means a lot to me as an athlete and gives me a confidence boost in this Olympic year."