The Baku Grand Slam 2024 took the start on February 16. The tournament welcomed 62 nations from all over the world.

Mrs Mariana Vasiliyeva, Deputy Minister for Youth and Sport, opened the welcome speeches, “Dear guests, dear friends, ladies and gentleman, on behalf of the Ministry of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I welcome you to Baku."

"Our capital has now hosted this grand slam tournament for the 10th time; judo is among the traditional sports of our country. Our athletes have been pleasing us with their success for many years. All this is the result of the special care and attention given to sport by the President of the country and President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan, Mr Ilham Aliyev. Today, 404 judoka from 62 countries of the world gathered here. The race is extremely important for the athletes on the eve of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Nabiyev said, “As the Paris 2024 summer Olympic Games are approaching, athletes are trying to build their luck in a number of international competitions and this is good for the sport."

The president of Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Nabiyev © IJF

"President Ilham Aliyev plays an exceptional role in the development of sports in Azerbaijan. We are doing our best for the development of judo in our country. This year, our judoka, from different age groups, performed in international competitions successfully. In the last two years, the number of girls and boys engaged in this effort has reached 10,000. I am sure that our judoka will make us happy at the upcoming Olympic Games.”

IJF President Mr Marius Vizer then stepped forward, “I would like to congratulate the Azeri federation, including the previous federation leaders, especially for the opening of the new training centre which will be an important place for national and international training and also as a partner venue for the IJF Academy.”





The first day of competition brought perfect performances from some favourites such as Christa Deguchi of Canada (women's -57kg) and Ramazan Abdullaev (men's -60kg), and a big surprise from 18-year-old Tara Babulfath of Sweden, who won the women's -48kg event.

All the medallists of the first day of Baku Grand Slam

Final Results (-48 kg)

1. BABULFATH Tara (SWE)

2. NIKOLIC Milica (SRB)

3. KURBONOVA Khalimajon (UZB)

3. ABUZHAKYNOVA Abiba (KAZ)

Final Results (-52 kg)

1. KELDIYOROVA Diyora (UZB)

2. GIUFFRIDA Odette (ITA)

3. TORO SOLER Ariane (ESP)

3. GYERTYAS Roza (HUN)

Final Results (-57 kg)

1. DEGUCHI Christa (CAN)

2. GJAKOVA Nora (KOS)

3. BILODID Daria (UKR)

3. LIPARTELIANI Eteri (GEO)

Final Results (-60 kg)

1. ABDULAEV Ramazan (AIN)

2. MKHEIDZE Luka (FRA)

3. AGHAYEV Balabay (AZE)

3. RUZIEV Doston (UZB)

Final Results (-66 kg)

1. GAITERO MARTIN Alberto (ESP)

2. BOUBA Daikii (FRA)

3. ALESKEROV Rufat (AIN)

3. NAJAFOV Yashar (AZE)