Swiss bobsledder Sandro Michel remains in intensive care at Dresden University Hospital in eastern Germany after undergoing a second operation for serious injuries sustained in the Altenberg bobsleigh crash.

Swiss bobsledder Sandro Michel underwent a second operation at the University Hospital of Dresden in eastern Germany on Thursday following serious injuries to his hip. The pusher, who won bronze at the 2023 World Bobsleigh Championships, also suffered serious chest injuries in the crash of the bobsleigh piloted by Michael Vogt in Altenberg on Tuesday. The 27-year-old is in a stable condition. Examinations have not revealed any head or spinal injuries. The optimal time for his return to Switzerland is currently being evaluated. Vogt, who suffered a severe concussion and bruises in the crash, and the other pushers, Dominik Hufschmid and Andreas Haas, who suffered minor injuries, have already returned to Switzerland where they underwent medical checks. Both are in the process of recovery.

During the official bobsleigh World Cup training in Altenberg, on February 13th, 2024, the 4-man bobsleigh of the Swiss pilot Michael Vogt crashed.



The IBSF wishes athletes of Team Michael Vogt a speedy and full recovery. 🙏



Brakeman Sandro Michel, who also has three medals from the European Bobsleigh Championships, was thrown from the sled during the four-man crash, lay on the track and was hit by the sled as it returned uncontrolled from the finish area, sustaining serious injuries. The other Swiss teams in Altenberg have decided to compete in the World Cup next weekend. Swiss Sliding has left this decision to the teams and supports the athletes' determination. The Board and Management of Swiss Sliding have decided not to comment on the current safety debates at this time, but to concentrate fully on supporting the injured athletes and the other teams.

However, Swiss Sliding supports the efforts and commitment of the athletes to improve safety and has become involved at the right time.