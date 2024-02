Sultan bin Daij praised Aluminum Bahrain's (Alba) role in integrating people with disabilities at Bahrain's annual sports festival.

The President of the Bahrain Disabled Sports Federation (BDSF), His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Duaij Al Khalifa, praised the role of Aluminum Bahrain (Alba) in promoting the integration and empowerment of prople with disabilities to participate in the annual sports festival held at the Alba Club. The important festival took place on 12 February and saw the participation of 66 athletes with disabilities.

Significant support from the business community helped to make this event a reality. PARALYMPIC.BH

Bahrain Aluminium (Alba), one of the world's largest aluminium smelters in terms of production capacity (1.62Mtpa in 2023), supported this important sporting event and provided the opportunity for the association's players to participate and compete in the festival.

Sultan bin Daij expressed his deep gratitude and appreciation to Aluminum Bahrain (Alba) for its commitment to the principle of community cooperation and its continued support for activities and events involving persons with disabilities.

A Bahraini athlete at the integration event. PARALYMPIC.BH

Bahrain Aluminium (Alba), one of the world's largest He also highlighted the efforts of Mr. Ali Al Baqali, CEO of Aluminum Bahrain (Alba), and Mr. Hamad Ibrahim Al Sheeb, Managing Director of Administrative Affairs, in organising and coordinating the festival to ensure its success.

Finally, Sultan bin Daij expressed his desire to continue the cooperation between the Bahrain Disabled Sports Federation and Aluminum Bahrain (Alba) and to work together to strengthen sports opportunities and achieve more success in the future.