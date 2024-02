The bullpen coach will be Aritz García, who attended the MLB European Academy and has experience in the United States and Japan. "I am available to do whatever is necessary," García said.

Aritz García will take on a new challenge in his role as bullpen coach. The Pamplona native, a graduate of the MLB European Academy who has played in the United States and Japan, will join the Spanish national team's coaching staff as bullpen coach in 2021. The young coach developed his career as a player in US college baseball. He played for Frank Phillips Community College in Texas, Colby Community College in Kansas and the University of San Francisco.

When he attended the Major League Baseball (MLB) European Academy in Tirrenia, Italy (2006, 2007), Marco Mazzieri, the manager of the European team, was one of the instructors. Alessandro Maestri, the European team's pitching coach, had just signed a professional contract out of the Italian academy, and Alex Liddi, the European team's star batter, was one of the players to watch.

After helping Spain win the U-21 European Championship in 2008, García went on to play professionally in the independent Frontier League and the Shikoku Island League in Japan. He has also worked as a baseball coach at the University of San Francisco, where he earned a master's degree in sports management. He has been a member of the Spanish national team's coaching staff since 2021.

Aritz García, coach del equipo nacional de #béisbol, ha sido elegido para formar parte del staff técnico del Team Europe que competirá en los Global Baseball Games el mes de marzo ante Japón 🇯🇵⚾️



Será el coach de bullpen del equipo europeo 💪🏻



Muchas felicidades, Aritz 🏆👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/JdctszES3W — RFE Béisbol y Sófbol (@RFEBS) December 6, 2023

García will serve as the bullpen coach for the European team during the 2024 CARNEXT SAMURAI JAPAN Global Baseball Games, which will be held in Osaka, Japan on 6-7 March. "Being part of the coaching staff is a privilege," García told the WBSC via Zoom. "This would not have been possible without my colleagues on the Spanish national team coaching staff and the players."

"I would like to thank Marco Mazzieri for his confidence. His decision means a lot to me, to everyone around me and to the baseball community in Spain," he stresses. García will be the youngest member of the coaching staff. He worked under the direction of manager Nelson Prada in the coaching staff that led Spain to Euro 2023, their first continental title since 1955. "I think we've worked hard from top to bottom. There is still a lot of work to be done to keep Spain on the map. Still, it was huge for us, especially for those who have worked for the national team for decades. Losing our place in the World Baseball Classic was disappointing, but in the end we managed to put all the pieces together, play to our potential and win," he commented.

🌍⚾️ Global Baseball Games: Aritz Garcia, the youngest coach on Team Europe's staff.



🎙️ Garcia will serve as the bullpen coach. "I'm available to do everything that needs to be done."https://t.co/IfzIX1ZKDv — WBSC ⚾🥎 (@WBSC) February 12, 2024

Spain is also the reigning U-18 European champion. "We have great players in this age group. We need to continue to develop them," said the young coach.

Things are changing in Europe. It is no longer just the Netherlands and Italy. Speaking about the level of training and the future, he said: "I think a lot has changed since I was a young player at the MLB Academy in Tirrenia. I think the kids here are just like in the United States or Latin America. "We have to give them the opportunity to develop. We have to get them on the field four to six times a week to develop them to their full potential. I think one of the reasons why the European team will get a chance to play Japan is because of the way the European teams performed in the World Baseball Classic. The ultimate dream would be to see baseball become a professional sport in Europe. In order to achieve that, we must continue to develop," he added.

On his specific role as bullpen coach, he said: "I was the bullpen coach for the Spanish national team and I am happy to have the same position for the European team. When Marco asked me to throw batting practice and fungos, I told him I was totally in favour, I am totally committed to the team," García stressed.

El navarro Aritz García iniciará un nuevo proyecto profesional dentro de la organización de los Miwaukee Brewers como entrenador de desarrollo en la academia de República Dominicana.



Desde la Fenabs le deseamos toda la suerte del mundo en su nueva aventura.#milwaukee #béisbol pic.twitter.com/dEe72GWBjc — Fed. Nav. Béisbol y Sófbol (@NavarraBeisbol) January 26, 2024

García, who has also played in Japan, is well aware that there are no exhibition games when it comes to facing Samurai Japan. "When I played for the Ehime Mandarin Pirates in 2015, I got in touch with the Japanese baseball culture and learned about its competitive nature. I expect competitive games at a high level. I also believe that what Marcos has done in building the team already puts us in a good position. We will be competitive. We are going to Japan to win both games," he concluded.

As for his future, the young Spaniard has a contract in the Dominican Republic after the Global Baseball Games. He has signed on with the Milwaukee Brewers as a development coach at their academy and although he was due to start on 1 March, the Dominicans were flexible enough to allow him to fulfil his commitment with the Europeans.