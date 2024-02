The Football Association of Wales (FAW) and the Arts Council of Wales have announced a cultural celebration to mark the national day. Gŵyl Dewi, an extension of the Gŵyl Cymru Festival, will see football and cultural events take place across Wales from 1-2 March 2024.

FAW and the Arts Council of Wales want to provide a platform for people across Wales to celebrate St David's Day / Dydd Gŵyl Dewi like never before - with Welsh culture and football, all in the heart of their local communities. Gigs and performances will take place in community venues (community halls, community-owned pubs and venues) across the country - with special appearances by some of Cymru's football legends! The FAW and Arts Council of Wales are keen to return to the communities that supported and celebrated Cymru's historic 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign by celebrating Welsh arts, culture and sport with them on the National Day.

Venues and community groups already confirmed include Clwb Ifor Bach, Neuadd Ogwen, Cell B and a spin-off Gwyl Arall events. Community-owned pubs such as Y Plu, Tafarn y Fic and Tafarn Sinc will host events in the heart of their communities. Many more events are in the pipeline. Noel Mooney, CEO of the Football Association of Wales, said: "It is important that on our national day, Dydd Gŵyl Dewi, we can come together to celebrate the incredible culture of Cymru! I'm grateful that we at the FAW are once again working with our valued partner, the Arts Council of Wales, to bring a celebration of football and the arts to communities across Cymru over the Gŵyl Dewi weekend.

One of the many events taking place at the Gŵyl Cymru Festival.

"We value our connections with communities through football and are delighted to return to the venues that supported Gŵyl Cymru during our 2022 World Cup adventure. We're looking forward to inviting everyone to make the most of the St David's weekend by visiting their local Gŵyl Dewi." Lleucu Siencyn, Director of the Arts Council of Wales, said: "The Arts Council of Wales is delighted to be working with the Football Association of Wales once again. Gŵyl Cymru is a unique and special partnership, with a commitment to empowering and celebrating the communities of Wales at its heart."

"The programme of events brings together our nation's passion for football and the arts, showcasing exceptional creative talent. This year we will celebrate Dydd Gŵyl Dewi in every corner of Wales with song, talk - and a lots of fun," she added.

During the 2022 FIFA World Cup, over 300 Gŵyl Cymru Festival events took place across Wales and around the world. Events took place in all 22 local authorities, in over 200 venues, with over 500 performers. 40 international events took place in Montreal, New York, Dubai and Munich to name but a few. In 2023, Gŵyl Cymru Festival will bring arts and football events to the festivals across Wales including Eisteddfod Genedlaethol, Green Man, Pride Cymru and Hay Festival. For more information about the Gŵyl Cymru Festival, please visit www.gwyl.cymru.