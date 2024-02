Dakar, the capital of Senegal, hosted the African Qualifier for Paris 2024 Taekwondo on 10th and 11th February. 16 athletes from eight weight categories achieved the coveted qualification for the Olympic Games.

The two finalists in each weight category booked their tickets to Paris. Tunisia had the best result in the tournament, qualifying 3 athletes. One of them is the 2022 World bronze medallist and two-time African champion Firas Katoussi (men's -80kg).

Another big name among the qualified athletes is Niger's Issoufou Alfaga, Rio 2016 silver medallist and 2017 World champion. Niger, Egypt and Burkina Faso have qualified two athletes each.

Issoufou Alfaga (left) was Niger's flag bearer at the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony. GETTY IMAGES

One of the best athletes in the non-Olympic women's 46kg category, Lesotho's Michelle Tau, made her way to Paris and reached the final of the tournament in the women's 49kg category.

Elizabet Anyanacho brought the only Olympic ticket to Nigeria. She had also qualified for Tokyo 2020 but missed out when the Games were postponed. Morocco's Fatima-Ezzahra Aboufaras was the 2018 Youth Olympic Games champion and will be making make her Olympic debut.

All athletes qualified through the African Qualifying Tournament:

Men's -58kg: Bocar Diop (Senegal) and Nouriddine Issaka (Niger).

Men's -68kg: Ibrahim Maiga (Burkina Faso) and Ahmed Nassar (Egypt).

Men's -80kg: Firas Katoussi (Tunisia) and Faysal Sawadogo (Burkina Faso).

Men's +80kg: Abdoul Issoufou (Niger) and Alasan Ann (Gambia).

Women's -49kg: Ikram Dhahri (Tunisia) and Michelle Tau (Lesotho).

Women's -57kg: Emmanuella Atora (Gabon) and Chaima Toumi (Tunisia).

Women's -67kg: Aya Shehata (Egypt) and Elizabet Anyanacho (Nigeria).

Women's +67kg: Slan Katherine Feghe Bathily (Ivory Coast) and Fatima-Ezzahra Aboufaras (Morocco).